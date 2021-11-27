No. 17 Ohio State unable to overcome three-goal deficit, falls to Mercyhurst 5-4

Despite a two-week hiatus, the Ohio state men’s hockey team continued the trend of lagging behind in games, and it paid the price on Friday.

17 Ohio State (7-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten) fell 5-4 at the hands of Mercyhurst (4-5-4, 3-3-4 Atlantic Hockey Associated) 5-4 Friday night . The Buckeyes trailed 5-2 in the third period and were unable to complete the comeback despite a late rally.

For the fifth consecutive game, Ohio State fell behind at some point in the game. While disappointed with the game’s progress, head coach Steve Rohlik said he enjoyed the resilience his team showed during the loss.

You don’t want to dig yourself into a hole like we did tonight, Rohlik said. The good thing is we haven’t stopped. The negative is that we put ourselves in that position.

Rohlik got Rick Gotkins to give credit to the Lakers, crediting them for taking the game to the Buckeyes.

We lost to a good hockey team that was hungry tonight, Rohlik said. They scored on their chances. You should entrust your cap to Mercyhurst. They did what they had to do to win tonight.

With 10:38 to go into the first period, Buckeyes’ power play took the ice after a tripping penalty on junior striker Matt Cassidy. The man advantage was a stagnant for Ohio State, registering just one shot every two minutes.

Seconds after the power play ended, senior striker Gustaf Westlund fired the puck at the post, the third time the Buckeyes had hit the pipe in the opening frame. Freshman forward Cam Thiesing and sophomore forward Travis Treloar were also denied by the frame of the goal.

After 1:35 PM, Ohio State drew first blood, when junior striker Tate Singleton hit five holes on Mercyhurst graduate goalkeeper Hank Johnson for his fourth goal of the season.

Senior defender Ryan OConnell and Westlund each got their second helpers of the year on Singletons goal.

After 20 minutes, Ohio State was leading 1-0 and the Lakers had passed 14-8.

The Buckeyes power play unit returned to the ice after 3:33 into the second period. However, the power play lasted only 26 seconds due to a high sticking penalty from Singleton.

Just as the 4-on-4 came to an end, Mercyhurst tied the game to one. The goal, scored by sophomore forward Noah Kane, was technically a power play goal, as it came exactly two minutes after Singleton’s foul.

Kanes tally was unassisted and second of the season for downtown Buffalo, New York.

Junior striker Mark Cheremeta became the fourth Buckeye to save a shot through the pipe at 11:11 of the second period. The bar behind Johnson prevented the former Boston University Terrier from giving his team a one-goal lead.

After a penalty from graduate defender Will Riedell, one of the two Ohio state captains, sophomore striker Mickey Burns gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead. Burns sent the puck past freshman netminder Jakub Dobe for his third of the campaign.

Ohio State failed to kill either of the two penalties, while also going 0-for-2 with a man advantage. Special team battles are a common occurrence for the Buckeyes this season.

The shortcomings shown when playing 5-on-4 are not for lack of trying, as Rohlik continued to emphasize the importance he places on that part of the game.

We have to get better. I think our boys know, we know, Rohlik said. We have to keep pushing through it. Well get there. We hoped it would click sooner rather than later.

After the end of the second period, the Buckeys had a commanding lead of 29-20 in the shooting division, but trailed the scoreboard 2-1.

With 17:35 left in the game, the Lakers added a third goal, leaving three unanswered. Kane found the back of the net for the second time and extended the Lakers lead to 3-1.

Treloar responded quickly to the Buckeyes. An acrobatic backhand attempt from the right wing defeated Johnson and reduced Mercyhursts’ lead to one.

Singleton and junior defender Dominic Vidoli assisted Treloar’s third goal of the year.

Two minutes after Treloar made it 3-2, Mercyhurst scored twice in the space of 21 seconds to restore their multi-goal advantage. With his team trailing 5-2 on the scoreboard, Rohlik turned between the legs to junior goalkeeper Ryan Snowden.

The Lakers became only the second team to score more than two goals past Dobe. Minnesota is the other, having knocked three past him in Ohio State with a 4-3 win on Nov. 12 in Minneapolis.

The Lakers’ five goals are the most goals the Buckeyes have conceded in a game this season. Riedell expressed the disappointment felt by the defensive unit after Fridays difficult game.

I just don’t really think we’ve been toying with our identities, Riedell said. Our style is getting pucks north and I think we just didn’t do enough of that tonight. That cost us the game in the end.

Freshman forward Georgii Merkulov gave the Buckeyes a leaner of hopes with 6:41 to play. Freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei made a stunning cross-ice pass to set up the Russian native, who promptly made it 5-3.

With 3:29 to go and the net clear for the Buckeyes, Treloar scored his second goal of the evening. The sophomore from Sweden followed up on a Merkulov attempt and lit the lamp for the state of Ohio. The goal narrowed the Lakers’ lead to one.

Despite a barrage of shots in the last few minutes, the Buckeyes were unable to even the score, lowering game one of the series by 5-4.

Ohio State registered 45 shots compared to Mercyhursts 32. The Buckeyes also won the faceoff battle 36-24.

The Buckeyes tonight were without senior forwards Quinn Preston and Jake Wise, as well as junior forward Jaedon Leslie. All three players had started the first 10 games of the season and are major contributors to this Ohio State team.

Rohlik revealed that the attackers were sick and unable to adapt tonight. He didn’t use that as an excuse though, saying those who were healthy enough to play tonight were more than good enough to take home a win.

They are good players, but we have good players in the lineup, said Rohlik. We had enough guys to get the job done, we just couldn’t get it done.

The state of Ohio will be looking at the ship tomorrow afternoon, as game two of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m. The match will be played at the Schottenstein Center and streamed on Big Ten+.