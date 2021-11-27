Sports
‘Highly unethical’ – Monty Panesar criticizes BBC’s ‘blacklist’ of Michael Vaughan
Monty Panesar, a former left arm spinner from England, has described Michael Vaughan’s “blacklisting” by the BBC as “unethical”, adding that it is “a classic case of someone being tried and convicted without due process of any kind”.
Panesar’s comments come after Vaughan was removed from BBC coverage of the upcoming Ashes, after he was mentioned in the Yorkshire report in racism at the club, fueled by accusations from Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq claims that Vaughan said to four Yorkshire players of Asian descent: ‘There are too many of you. We need to do something about that.” Vaughan denies the claim, but Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan have supported Rafiq’s version of events.
Writing for the Daily Telegram, Panesar, who took 62 wickets in 18 Test matches under Vaughans England captaincy, said he did not believe the former batter was a racist, adding that he “experienced only positive things with him”.
“No one disputes the seriousness of Rafiq’s allegations, even if those about Vaughan are at the lower end of the scale, and they need to be properly investigated,” Panesar wrote. “The fact that this alleged incident took place 12 years ago means it must be unlikely that Rafiq’s claims will ever be proven.
“I have already said that I absolutely do not believe that Michael Vaughan is racist. He was my captain when I played for England and I have had nothing but positive things with him.”
The former left-arm spinner went on to explain how Vaughan “always got the best out of me and several other cricketers from different backgrounds”, and “wanted nothing but the best England team possible, regardless of race or religion”.
“When I first attended an English training session, Vaughan told the media and colleagues, ‘Monty is a breath of fresh air in this English dressing room,’” Panesar wrote. “He loved how I approached the game and took wickets – in fact, he wanted me to. My energy and passion to play for England resonated with him.
“He always brought out the best in me and several other cricketers from different backgrounds, and he would point out that he only wanted the best English team possible, regardless of race or religion.
“That’s not to say he wasn’t interested in my background – he was, but only in a positive way. He was eager to know what my Sikh beliefs were and how they had shaped my values and upbringing.”
Regarding Vaughan’s response to his alleged racist remarks, Panesar wondered why others have not come forward alleging racism against Vaughan, while clarifying that he was not calling Rafiq “a liar”.
“I cannot reconcile the man I know with the one who has been the subject of these allegations, and it strikes me that no other players – neither Yorkshire nor England – have come forward to make claims about his behavior,” Panesar wrote. . “If he was a racist, wouldn’t we have heard it from other players?
“I’m not saying that Rafiq is a liar or that there weren’t any deep-seated problems at Yorkshire during his time at the club. I know Vaughan would be the first to admit that as a senior player and advisor to Yorkshire he could have done more to curb that culture, but that doesn’t make him a racist, and that doesn’t mean he deserves to see his career and reputation torn apart.”
The BBC has said that Vaughan will not be part of their Ashes coverage.
“While he is involved in an important story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to play a role on our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at this time,” the said. organization in a statement. a statement.
BT Sport is also reportedly reviewing their coverage of the Ashes over the allegations facing Vaughan. They would use Foxs presenter’s commentary but are now considering switching to Channel 7s feed as Vaughan will appear as a commentator on Fox.
“It feels like the BBC and BT have chosen the easy option by banning him from broadcasting this winter,” Panesar wrote. “The BBC say they don’t want him to comment on a story he appears in, but that shouldn’t stop him from analyzing the Ashes.”
