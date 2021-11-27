“Better watch out”: hockey wants to make some noise this season

In a state qualifier against Dickinson to be won, Stockert’s Blue Jays trailed 1-0 with 75 seconds left in the third period. The umpires awarded a two-minute minor penalty to Cooper Allen for high-sticking, forcing the Jays to pull goalkeeper Brode Hillstrom to go full-on attack.

The empty goal left it wide open for Landon Aman to make it a two-goal game.

With 33 seconds to go, Hunter Nelson finally buried a puck behind the Midgets’ reserve goalkeeper, Merik Low, to give the Jays a boost. The junior turned 13 seconds later, beating Low’s reflexes to tie him up. The Midgets scored the game winner in extra time to win 3-2.

The Blue Jays narrowly outlived Dickinson 5-4 in overtime on January 19.

“We felt like we definitely didn’t deserve how the season ended, but the bottom line is that you have to get on the ice and perform and if you don’t do things like what happened, it eventually happens to you,” Stockert says. . said. “It stayed in my stomach for a while after the season ended and it didn’t sit well with them either.

“I think if there’s any motivation, it’s that – not to have the same feeling in our stomachs in the third week of February.”

Stockert lost eight seniors to college, including leading scorer Jace Thompson. Thompson, a former Jays striker, scored 17 goals and provided 24 assists for 41 points. Thompson tied Bismarck Century’s Colton Schulte for the state’s fifth-highest-grossing numbers last season.

Although Thompson won’t be taking the ice this season, Stockert has eight seniors and all of his rosters for all conferences back. Nelson will take over from Thompson as captain this season. As a junior, Nelson scored 13 goals and 10 assists for a total of 23 points.

“Hunter has a C on his jersey and it is well deserved,” Stockert said. “Hunter is a leader by example and he goes out and works as hard as anyone else. He has some decent skills to deal with. I think if you combine those two things and the leadership skills you make a pretty good boy and that’s exactly what we have.

“We look forward to seeing what Hunter can do his senior year.”

Nelson will be joined by fellow seniors and major varsity contributors Braxton Jorissen, Joe Cummings, Michael Mahoney, Thomas Pfeifer, Zach Lunde and Hillstrom. Junior all-conference rosters Nolan Nenow and Connor McLachlan will also be back on the ice. Nenow led the team in goals scored with 24. His 16 assists put him on 40 points to finish his sophomore season, the sixth best in the state.

McLachlan, a defender, scored three goals and provided 11 assists.

“We have a good core group back from our goalkeepers, from our defenders to our attackers, so we feel a bit confident in terms of our returnees,” Stockert said. “It’s just a matter of getting them out on the ice and proving how they can perform. If we can put in that constant effort, night in, night out, I think it will bode well for the 2021-22 season.”

Since November 8, when the Jays officially started training, Stockert said the attitude of the Jays was to go after it and get a mindset. The squad’s season opener is scheduled for November 30 against the freshman Bismarck Legacy program. Stockert said it’s hard to know what to expect from a freshman program like Legacy, but added that he expects the Sabers to be a hard-working, physical team – just like any other team in the West Region.

Stockert said he thinks the top seven places in the West could really go to any of the participating teams. The 2021-22 North Dakota Boys High School Hockey West Region Coaches Poll had the Blue Jays ranked second, while Williston was listed as the best dog.

“It’s just a matter of who is going to perform,” Stockert said. “There’s a lot of parody in the West Region and the days when we see kids scoring 70, 80, 90 points a season — are going down. Everyone gets better. That’s a good thing for our game and our sport.

“It really makes it a lot of fun on game night. You really can’t take anyone for granted.”

Some members of Stockert’s team are used to the work it takes to be successful in the athletic world. In addition to taking a 10-game winning streak last winter, much of the team was also part of the first outright state championship football team that Jamestown had seen since 1937.

Jamestown defeated Bismarck St. Mary’s 41-27 on Nov. 12 to take home the Dakota Bowl trophy.

“I think success in everything bodes well for everything else,” Stockert said. “The athletics at Jamestown High School are second to none. We have some pretty good competitive groups.

“If you’re another school in the state of North Dakota and you have to come and play the Blue Jays — I don’t care if you play a game of checkers — you better watch out because the Blue Jays will be ready .”