Sports
Event Recap of World Table Tennis Championships WTTC 2021 • PingSunday
Summary of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships (Official WTT event).
WTTC 2021
The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships (formally known as the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals) is the official WTT table tennis competition held in Houston, Texas. November 23 to November 29, 2021. The championships will be held for the 56th time, and for the first time in the United States. In 2019, Houston was crowned host after beating Agadir, Morocco.
The event will not see reigning champions Ma Long, Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin as China has chosen to send younger players in preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Resume
|World Table Tennis Championships 2021
|Tournament information
|Edition
|56th
|dates
|November 23 – 29, 2021
|Venue
|Houston, United States
|Event location
|George R. Brown Convention Center
|administrators
|International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)
|Format
|Single, Double: Knockout
|competitors
|244of50nations
Scheme
The 2021 World Cup is scheduled to last seven days. The draws will take place on November 21.
There will be five individual events. All events are single-elimination tournaments. The first round of singles events has 128 seats and the first round of doubles events has 64 seats. In singles, a best of seven is played, in doubles a best of five.
Tournament Qualification
The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) initially planned regional and continental stage events to serve as qualifiers for the Championship Finals in Houston. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no regional or continental stage races were held prior to the Championships. The ITTF decided the qualifications mainly on the basis of the world rankings published on June 8 (Week 23) and June 25 (Week 25). (week 24). Six member associations (China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, South Korea and Hong Kong) were eligible for five singles and two doubles.
Biggest Disruptions (Updating)
medal winners
Useful Links
