packers vs. Rams odds, spread, line, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, Week 12 model’s best bets on 130-91 run

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) looked like contenders for the Super Bowl, but have lost two straight games before Week 12. Life won’t get any easier on Sunday when they take on NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field. Green Bay came up short against the Minnesota Vikings with a winning field goal, but can rally behind a perfect 4-0 home record.

Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has the 1.5 point preference in the last Packers vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 47.

Rams vs. Packer’s spread: Rams -1.5

Rams vs. Packers over under: 47 points

Rams vs. Packers Money Line: Packers +105, Rams -125

LAR: Rams are 4-1 straight in their last five road races

GB: Packers are 10-1 in their last 11 home games

Why the Rams can mate?

Los Angeles has one of the NFL’s most complete defenses and has been adding talent in recent weeks. Linebackers Von Miller joined the Rams through trade and can help improve a unit led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Aaron Rodgers got 385 passing yards with four touchdowns last week, but it won’t be easy to replicate those numbers against an elite secondary.

Los Angeles has given up less than 190 passing yards in two consecutive games. The Rams have given up the second fewest passing touchdowns (12) in the NFL, so Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams may have a hard time moving the chains. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones is battling a knee injury that kept him out of Week 11, and the visitors could be even more dependent on their air strike if he misses more time. AJ Dillon doesn’t have the same pass-catching ability, and a limited Packers attack benefits the away team.

Why the Packers can cover?

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and has beaten more than any team in the league. The Packers are 4-0 at home against the spread and have won every game in Lambeau by double digits. The Rams are 4-1 straight down the road, but only 2-3 against the spread.

Los Angeles has lost the last two games by an average of 16.5 points. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns and four interceptions during that span, and the Rams receiving corps is struggling. While Cooper Kupp is a reliable option, Odell Beckham Jr. still the offense. Robert Woods’ season-ending ACL tear has put the Rams in a difficult position. The Green Bay defense gives up the seventh fewest passing yards (213.2), despite the fact that Jaire Alexander does not have a cornerback. If the Rams’ offensive chemistry doesn’t improve, Green Bay could go 5-0 against the spread and go straight home.

How Rams vs. Packer’s Choices to Make

