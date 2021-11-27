Sports
Florida Panhandle Regional Finals Results
FORT WALTON BEACH It goes all the way to the wire.
Only eight teams remain in their respective classes.
With a bid for the last four at stake, this week’s most exciting games are Pine Forest against Mosley, South Walton against Bolles and Florida High against Trinity Catholic.
Follow this leaderboard for live updates on your favorite teams in the Florida Panhandle and check back tomorrow for roundups across Northwest Florida.
Fort Walton Beach:Chipley beats defending champion Baker to advance to Final Four
Panama City beach:Madison County defeats Blountstown 35-0 to advance to semifinals
Pensacola:Pine Forest’s impeccable first quarter sees Eagles become Region 1-6A champions
Tallahassee:Big Bend Football Friday Night Roundup: November 26
Follow the Panhandle sports staff on Twitter for live updates Friday night!
Seth Stringer: @SethSnwfdn
Dustin Kent: @PCNHDustinKent
Patrick Bernadeau: @PatBernadeau
Lorenzino Estrada: @KyLoRenzino
Lucas Semb: @Lucas_Semb
Jack Williams: @jackgwilliams
Sources
2/ https://www.nwfdailynews.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/11/26/high-school-football-live-scores-florida-panhandle-regional-finals-scores/8762759002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]