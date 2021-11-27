Sports
US Open champion plays at Royal Albert Hall
Emma Raducanu will make her first domestic appearance since winning the US Open when she takes on Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Royal Albert Hall.
Raducanu has played just three tournaments since she secured her historic maiden grand slam in New York in September, but won just two of her five games before taking her first vacation in seven years at the end of the season.
She will now use the West London exhibition tournament as part of her pre-season preparation, which started just this week, before flying to the Middle East and then Australia for her first grand slam since becoming a champion and a global superstar.
But first, there will be thousands ready to see her in action in London, just a few miles from Wimbledon, where her run-up to the fourth round made her famous in the UK.
How to watch Raducanu vs Ruse
However, the game with Elena-Gabriela Ruse, which opens at 12:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, probably won’t be much more than a glorified batting session, as Raducanu had returned to practice just a few days before the exhibition game.
However, it will be the 19-year-old’s first competitive outing since she hired Torben Beltz as her new coach.
Beltz has previously worked with Angelique Kerber, as well as Donna Vekic and Carina Witthoft and hopes to fulfill the mandate of providing high-level WTA Tour experience for Raducanu, who is almost a total novice with just five touring matches outside of slams under her. belt, such was the gradient of her rise from zero to hero.
Davis Cup against Raducanu?
However, British tennis fans will have to choose between Raducanu in action or the stars of the men’s match, which will be in Davis Cup action against the Czech Republic on Sunday.
Wins for Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie against France on Saturday saw the beating of the Czech team secure Great Britain a place in Tuesday’s quarter-final.
Evans opened the tie with a win over Adrian Mannarino before Britain’s No. 1 Norrie defeated longtime college rival Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-6, culminating in a thrilling 18 point tiebreak.
It was tense, Norrie said. It was difficult because he served well. When he got the chance, he came forward, so it was hard for me to get into the rally with him.
It was another huge win, especially given the pressure of the Davis Cup, playing against France and possibly qualifying. Much was at stake. Beating a player of his caliber was huge for me. I’ve been able to do enough today.
A 3-0 win would have put Great Britain in a very strong position, but debutant Salisbury and Skupski were outplayed despite France having to separate Herbert and Mahut, who won the ATP Finals last weekend.
The Czech Republic is the weakest team in the group on paper, but they scared France on Thursday and had two days to prepare for Sunday’s game.
Smith said: We saw that all the games were difficult against France. We should not expect otherwise. I think it will be a very difficult tie.
They also had a day of rest. That is an advantage. So let’s get busy tomorrow.
Additional Press Association coverage
To follow I exercise on Facebook for more tennis news, interviews and features, or listen to the Love Tennis Podcast presented by ls James Gray op iTunes, Spotify or just search for Love Tennis wherever you get your podcasts from
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/tennis/how-to-watch-emma-raducanu-champions-tennis-live-stream-tv-bbc-royal-albert-hall-1323340
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]