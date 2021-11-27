US Open champion plays at Royal Albert Hall

Emma Raducanu will make her first domestic appearance since winning the US Open when she takes on Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Royal Albert Hall.

Raducanu has played just three tournaments since she secured her historic maiden grand slam in New York in September, but won just two of her five games before taking her first vacation in seven years at the end of the season.

She will now use the West London exhibition tournament as part of her pre-season preparation, which started just this week, before flying to the Middle East and then Australia for her first grand slam since becoming a champion and a global superstar.

But first, there will be thousands ready to see her in action in London, just a few miles from Wimbledon, where her run-up to the fourth round made her famous in the UK.

How to watch Raducanu vs Ruse

However, the game with Elena-Gabriela Ruse, which opens at 12:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, probably won’t be much more than a glorified batting session, as Raducanu had returned to practice just a few days before the exhibition game.

However, it will be the 19-year-old’s first competitive outing since she hired Torben Beltz as her new coach.

Beltz has previously worked with Angelique Kerber, as well as Donna Vekic and Carina Witthoft and hopes to fulfill the mandate of providing high-level WTA Tour experience for Raducanu, who is almost a total novice with just five touring matches outside of slams under her. belt, such was the gradient of her rise from zero to hero.

Davis Cup against Raducanu?

However, British tennis fans will have to choose between Raducanu in action or the stars of the men’s match, which will be in Davis Cup action against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Wins for Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie against France on Saturday saw the beating of the Czech team secure Great Britain a place in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

Evans opened the tie with a win over Adrian Mannarino before Britain’s No. 1 Norrie defeated longtime college rival Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-6, culminating in a thrilling 18 point tiebreak.

It was tense, Norrie said. It was difficult because he served well. When he got the chance, he came forward, so it was hard for me to get into the rally with him.

It was another huge win, especially given the pressure of the Davis Cup, playing against France and possibly qualifying. Much was at stake. Beating a player of his caliber was huge for me. I’ve been able to do enough today.

A 3-0 win would have put Great Britain in a very strong position, but debutant Salisbury and Skupski were outplayed despite France having to separate Herbert and Mahut, who won the ATP Finals last weekend.

The Czech Republic is the weakest team in the group on paper, but they scared France on Thursday and had two days to prepare for Sunday’s game.

Smith said: We saw that all the games were difficult against France. We should not expect otherwise. I think it will be a very difficult tie.

They also had a day of rest. That is an advantage. So let’s get busy tomorrow.

