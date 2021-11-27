Junior Hockey World Cup: high-flying India beats Poland 8-2 and sets up quarter-final against Belgium | Hockey News







After scoring hat-tricks in the first two games, vice-captain Sanjay (4th, 58th) continued his scoring streak for India, while Hundal (8th, 60th), who scored a hat-trick against Canada, also registered his name on the score sheet.

Chirmako (24th, 40th) also contributed to the team’s win, while Uttam Singh (34th) and Shardanand Tiwari (38th) were the other goalscorers for the hosts in the match in Pool B.

Belgium topped Pool A ahead of Malaysia on goal difference after both finished on seven points each.

After a shocking 4-5 loss to France in their tournament opener, India defeated Canada 13-1 in their second pool match to stay alive in the competition. Against Poland in a final to be won, the Indians started from where they started against Canada on Thursday and put pressure on the Polish goal from the start.

Their efforts paid off as early as the fourth minute of the game when star drag-flicker Sanjay scored his seventh goal of the tournament, again from a penalty corner.

The Indians remained aggressive and four minutes later doubled their lead via another penalty corner, this time from Hundal’s stick.

Sudeep tripled India’s lead in the 24th minute with a fine field goal and went into halftime leading 3-0.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Uttam extended India’s lead with another field attack before Tiwari converted a penalty corner 38 minutes into the game to make it 5-0 in India’s favour.

Sudeep found himself once again in the thick of the battle, scoring another field goal in the 40th minute.

Trailing 0-6, Poland came out offensively in the last quarter. They earned a barrage of penalty corners, finding the net twice in the process to narrow the margin.

But India ended on a strong note as Sanjay and Hundal scored from outfield play to secure an emphatic win for the hosts.

Meanwhile, in other games of the day, Pakistan defeated Egypt 3-1 in Pool D, while France led Pool A with an all-win record beating Canada 11-1.

Malaysia defeated South Africa 4-3 to qualify for the quarter-finals as the second best team in Pool A, while Belgium topped the group after beating Chile 3-0.

