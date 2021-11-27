SPORTSLETTER – Taipei Times





JUDO Taiwanese victories in the UAE Taiwanese judoka Yang Yung-wei took his first Grand Slam title on Friday by defeating Russian Ramazan Abdulaev in the men’s under 60 kg judo final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). With seconds left on the clock, 24-year-old Yang used a quick drop to pin his opponent to the mat with an arm choke to score a waza-ari, the second-highest score in the three-tier judo system. Abdulaev tried to make a quick comeback, but it wasn’t enough before time ran out, allowing the young Taiwanese to take the gold. Prior to the final, Yang had three previous matches in Abu Dhabi in which he scored ippon the highest score against any of his opponents, first in the opening round against Ahmed Al Naqbi from the UAE, then Dilshot Khalmatov from Ukraine in their quarterfinals and Samuel Hall of the UK in their semi-final. Yang won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. The only other Taiwanese at the event in the UAE was Lin Chen-hao, who lost her opening and only fight against Belgian Ellencs Salens in the women’s under 48 kg category. TABLE TENNIS Cheng and Lin are moving forward Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching and compatriot Lin Yun-ju advanced to the next round of the mixed doubles on Friday after beating Singaporeans Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye 3-0 (11-8, 11-9). , 11-6) at the World Table Tennis Championships final in Houston, Texas. They will face Hong Kong pair Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching in the quarterfinals. However, Cheng lost 1-4 (6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 5-11, 2-11) in her singles round-of-16 match against Chinas Chen Xingtong. Taiwan’s other mixed doubles pair, world No. 58 Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, left after a round of 16 loss to Chinas Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. The score was 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 6-11). In the men’s doubles, Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan lost 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 5-11) against the number 14 in the world, the South Korean duo Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong -scorn. GOLF Taiwan’s Chan leads Taiwanese Chan Shih-chang had a share in the lead after the third round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship in Thailand yesterday. Chan, who came in second with a four-under-par 68 in the second round, shot a 68 yesterday to place himself at the top of the board alongside Sihwan Kim of the US. Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana was third, two shots behind the leaders. ? FOOTBALL Klopp advises Mane Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday urged striker Sadio Mane to keep his emotions in check as opponents try to excite him and repay him with the quality of his play. Klopp said opposing players often try to antagonize Mane. It’s been a thing for much longer, Klopp told British media. Even if it wasn’t obvious to the outside, you see it in games that they go for him because they want to turn him on. Klopp said he has spoken to Mane about how to deal with such situations. Sadio is now at an age where he is not so emotional anymore, but of course we all need emotions, and sometimes we control them better and sometimes less, he said. We’ve had these conversations… The headline [from our discussions] is: We pay back with football. Whatever we do, we pay them back with football.

