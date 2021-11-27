Beren Roquan Smith hurt during his best year





Trainer Matt Nagy hopes within linebacker Roquan Smith no stint on injured reserve needed. But even if Smith has to miss a few games with a hamstring injury, the Bears will suffer. I think everyone understands and knows how I feel about Roquan and the type of footballer he is on Sunday, but I don’t know if people really understand who he is as the leader of this team, Nagy said on Friday. Not just the defense, but the team in general. He’s a big part of this thing. His true professionalism, the respect he has from his teammates, from his coaches, are rare. And he just gets better every year, and this year is probably his best year. Smith played 18 snaps on Thursday before being injured. Christian Jones took his place and played 26 snaps. rookie Caleb Johnson played five. Nagy was vague about Smith’s timetable to return. Safety Eddie Jackson hurt his hamstring Oct 31. and did not return until Thursday. Wide receiver Allen Robinson hurt his November 8 and is still out. The soft tissue, you never know, Nagy said. Everyone is a little different. It depends on the size and level of the hamstrings. Everyone gets them, and they’re probably all a little different from how many you’ve had in your career, how you react to them, all of that. He does everything he can to be right. Vidor to keep fighting Two of the players involved in Sunday’s breakdown of coverage against the Ravens never saw the field in defense against the Lions. corner back Kindle Vidor, which did not cover Sammy Watkins on a 29-yard gain that set up the Ravens game-winning score was limited to special teams. He was replaced by Artie Burns, who gave up a touchdown on a 39-yard, seven-step drop, dagger-and-go route in the first quarter. That’s hard, but he recovered and made some good plays, Nagy said. He supported it. Kindles will keep fighting. He has a great mind. He understands that we want to continue to coach him, take him along and help him on his way. Marki Christian, who replaced the injured one Duke Shelley at nickel cornerback for the end of Raven’s game, did not play on defense Thursday. Xavier Crawford took his place. Wilkinson on COVID list For the third time this season, the Bears back up offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is not vaccinated. The Bears listed him on the morning of their October 24 loss to the Buccaneers. Wilkinson got rid of it five days later, indicating that he was in close contact with an infected person. He was also considered close contact as he was one of four players the Bears added to the reserve list on August 3. Wilkinson started the Packers game and then lost his job to rookie –Larry Borom.

