Michael Vaughan: Ex England captain ‘sorry for pain’ caused to Azeem Rafiq amid Yorkshire racism scandal but denies making ‘racist’ comments | world news

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has said he is “sorry for any pain” experienced by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Vaughan, who has been dropped as a commentator by the BBC ahead of this winter’s Ashes tour, the company said it regretted some of the tweets it had posted in the past.

But he continued to deny allegations that he made racist remarks while in Yorkshire.

Rafiq – who told MPs that cricket is institutionally racist – accused Vaughan of saying “there are too many of you” – in reference to four players of Asian descent in the Yorkshire team – during a match in 2009.

The whistleblower was found to be the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for Yorkshire – but no one was punished.

Vaughan told the BBC: “It hurts a lot, it hurts me that a player has been through so much to be treated so badly at the club I love.

“I have to take some responsibility for that because I played for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for 18 years and if I am in any way responsible for his pain then I apologise.”

Vaughan said he cannot remember the incident he is accused of and the words he claims he used.

He said: “I just clearly remember being so proud that we had four Asian players representing the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”

When asked if he ever made any racist remarks during his time in Yorkshire, he said: “No, I didn’t. No.”

Rafiq’s claims have been: supported by another player, Adil Rashid, and a third player who was part of the group where the comments were allegedly directed at former Pakistani navigator Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who told ESPNcricinfo he witnessed the comments.

The fourth player in the group – bowler Ajmal Shahzad – previously told the Daily Mail that he could not remember the event.

In addition to being England captain for five years, Vaughan spent his entire domestic career in Yorkshire – between 1993 and 2009 – before working for the BBC.

He responded to historic Twitter posts, including tweeting in 2010 that “not many Englishmen live in London…I need to learn a new language” and answering “yes” to a question after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, which asked asked if England all-rounder Moeen Ali should ask Muslims if they are terrorists.

Vaughan said he was ashamed of the tweets and was a different person now.

“I apologize to everyone I have offended with these tweets,” he said.

“Times have moved on and I regret those tweets. We all make mistakes and in my life I have made quite a few mistakes on Twitter, I apologize for that.”

As part of the interview, Vaughan also admitted that cricket had a problem with racism that it had to accept. .