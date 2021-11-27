Sports
Michael Vaughan: Ex England captain ‘sorry for pain’ caused to Azeem Rafiq amid Yorkshire racism scandal but denies making ‘racist’ comments | world news
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has said he is “sorry for any pain” experienced by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.
Vaughan, who has been dropped as a commentator by the BBC ahead of this winter’s Ashes tour, the company said it regretted some of the tweets it had posted in the past.
But he continued to deny allegations that he made racist remarks while in Yorkshire.
Rafiq – who told MPs that cricket is institutionally racist – accused Vaughan of saying “there are too many of you” – in reference to four players of Asian descent in the Yorkshire team – during a match in 2009.
The whistleblower was found to be the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for Yorkshire – but no one was punished.
Vaughan told the BBC: “It hurts a lot, it hurts me that a player has been through so much to be treated so badly at the club I love.
“I have to take some responsibility for that because I played for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for 18 years and if I am in any way responsible for his pain then I apologise.”
Vaughan said he cannot remember the incident he is accused of and the words he claims he used.
He said: “I just clearly remember being so proud that we had four Asian players representing the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”
When asked if he ever made any racist remarks during his time in Yorkshire, he said: “No, I didn’t. No.”
Rafiq’s claims have been: supported by another player, Adil Rashid, and a third player who was part of the group where the comments were allegedly directed at former Pakistani navigator Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who told ESPNcricinfo he witnessed the comments.
Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker
The fourth player in the group – bowler Ajmal Shahzad – previously told the Daily Mail that he could not remember the event.
In addition to being England captain for five years, Vaughan spent his entire domestic career in Yorkshire – between 1993 and 2009 – before working for the BBC.
He responded to historic Twitter posts, including tweeting in 2010 that “not many Englishmen live in London…I need to learn a new language” and answering “yes” to a question after the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, which asked asked if England all-rounder Moeen Ali should ask Muslims if they are terrorists.
Vaughan said he was ashamed of the tweets and was a different person now.
“I apologize to everyone I have offended with these tweets,” he said.
“Times have moved on and I regret those tweets. We all make mistakes and in my life I have made quite a few mistakes on Twitter, I apologize for that.”
As part of the interview, Vaughan also admitted that cricket had a problem with racism that it had to accept. .
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/michael-vaughan-ex-england-captain-sorry-for-hurt-caused-to-azeem-rafiq-amid-yorkshire-racism-scandal-but-denies-making-racist-comments-12479984
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]