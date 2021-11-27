College football schedule, 2021 matches: what to watch in week 13, TV channels, kick-off times on Saturday





In college football, there’s not much that compares to the annual Rivalry Week, and Saturday we have several clashes this season that will not only set the bragging rights, but have a huge impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. No. 3 Alabama will visit intra-state rival Auburn, Nr. 2 Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to play No. 5Michigan and Bedlam between No. 10Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State will serve as an elimination game in the playoffs. Individual prizes are also at stake. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio state signalman CJ Stroud lead the Heisman Trophy heading into the weekend, and both have big stages to have an impact on the race. Other outside contenders could also use the weekend as their closing arguments. What should you pay attention to on Saturday? Here’s a viewer’s guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern The big games no. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan — 12 noon on Fox, fuboTV(Try for free): This will serve as the actual Big Ten East Championship game, a CFP elimination game and a rivalry game that will resonate for the next 364 days. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t surpassed Ohio State during his tenure, but this may be his best shot yet. No. 3 Alabama in Auburn — 3:30 p.m. on CBS,CBSSports.comandCBS Sports App: Alabama hasn’t won at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2015, but another failure at the Plains would be remarkable given the direction both teams are headed. The Crimson Tide must win to stay in the CFP race, while Auburn has lost three games in a row and will give TJ Finley his second below center start at the pace of injured star Bo Nix. no. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free): Both teams in Bedlam have CFP hopes at stake. The Cowboys would love nothing more than to defeat the Sooners for the third time in 17 years and kill their hopes for a national title in the process. Oklahoma can force a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win or a loss combined with a Baylor loss to Texas Tech. Other great games No. 1 Georgia on Georgia Tech — 12 noon on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free): Clean, Old Fashioned Hate takes place at Bobby Dodd Stadium, just one mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Alabama and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship Game next week. It will be interesting to see if Georgia coach Kirby Smart ramps up the attack in case it needs a little more juice against the Crimson Tide. No. 14Wisconsin in Minnesota — 4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV(Try for free): If Wisconsin wins the oldest rivalry in college football and Paul Bunyan’s axe, it wins the Big Ten West. If Minnesota wins, the Golden Gophers, Badgers, or Iowa will play in Indianapolis based on what’s happening elsewhere. There’s a lot at stake on Saturday afternoon, including, of course, a real axe. no. 6Notre Dame at Stanford — 8pm on Fox,fuboTV(Try for free): The Fighting Irish are hanging around the CFP race and a great closing argument would come in handy in case they need some style points for the roster on Sunday December 5th. The offense has clicked lately, so an emphatic win is now more likely than it would have been last month. The best of the rest Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor — 12 noon on FS1,fuboTV(Try for free)

No. 18Wake Forest at Boston College — 12 noon on ESPN2,fuboTV(Try for free)

No. 24 Houston on UConn — 12 noon on CBS Sports Network,CBSSports.comandCBS Sports App



No. 22 UTSA in North Texas — 2 p.m. on ESPN+,fuboTV(Try for free)

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free)

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State — 3:30 p.m. on ABC,fuboTV(Try for free)

Western Michigan in Marshall — 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network,CBSSports.comandCBS Sports App



No. 15Texas A&M on LSU — 7 p.m. on ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free)

No. 17Pittsburgh in Syracuse — 7:30 PM on ACC Network,fuboTV(Try for free)

No. 23 Clemson in South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network,fuboTV(Try for free)

Nevada, Colorado — 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network,CBSSports.comandCBS Sports App



No. 13BYU at USC — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free)

