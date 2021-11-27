Sexual frustration at the root of tennis stars’ struggles





Nick Kyrgios, the young Australian tennis player, might as well hit a tennis ball if it didn’t hit. For most people, being away from their partner for extended periods of time can lead to some homesickness. For some it is emotional; others mentally; a rare pair of spiritual; and for almost everyone, sexually. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Kyrgios fell into the latter camp when he admitted on his podcast that not being able to train with his real partner(s) off the pitch led to a decline in his on-field performance. “I was away from her for six months with my first girlfriend,” Kyrgios said on the… No limits podcasting. “If you try to perform at the highest level, you start missing someone emotionally and physically and it becomes a sexual frustration.” Kyrgios wasn’t shy to admit that pent-up desire spearheaded his worst performances. “I’m on the court and I can’t play because I’m a little horny, if you know what I mean,” Kyrgios said. Given the hotheaded players’ affinity for hotties, the time between his guilt for his mistakes may be more apparent after observing the lineup. Kyrgios history of dating includes Alja Tomljanovic According to the New York Post, was the culmination of Australians’ 26-year career in 2016 among the top-15 ranked players worldwide, which may be just a by-product of hours and hours of extra training. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kyrgios has yet to regain a place among the best tennis players in the world in recent years. He also went vegan in 2020, but doesn’t consider the diet change to be a barrier to his performance.

