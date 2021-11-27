‘Fist-bump kid’ still embraced as honorary member Bruins





It’s been seven years since Liam Fitzgerald captured the hearts of Boston Bruins players and fans alike, a squeak in a Bruins jersey that kicked the team off the ice after the warm-ups on November 4, 2014, for a moment. later viewed by millions of people on YouTube.

Liam, who was born with Down syndrome and was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 3, is now 15, still a huge Bruins fan, still an honorary member of the team. He was in attendance at the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown against the New York Rangers on Friday, when ABC aired an update on his story during the game, as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Month. “I’m fine,” Liam said, recognizing how special it was for him to be hugged by the Bruins. “It all started with Adam McQuaid. I wanted to meet Adam McQuaid. I came in, I watched the Bruins, I went to the locker room and met him and I met Milan [Lucic]Dennis Seidenberg, [Gregory] Campbell, everyone.” Liam, who now plays basketball and works for his high school’s hockey, basketball and baseball teams, was found by Bruins cameras that day seven years ago kissing and sending hugs to the camera, his joy palpable. He was taken to the Boston bench, where he fist-punched each member of the team and shook his hand after a punch from Campbell. Liam has long had a special bond with the members of those Bruins teams, especially McQuaid, Campbell and Torey Krugo, who signed as an unrestricted free agent with the St. Louis Blues on October 9, 2020. The defender wrote a letter to Liam on the Blues website during Hockey Fights Cancer month last season; Liam spent four years on aggressive chemotherapy following his leukemia diagnosis, with his last dose in May 2013. Krug, who sent Liam a Blues jersey, recalled in his letter meeting the captivating fan for the first time. “After that day, I knew you would be one of the most special friends I would ever make in Boston,” Krug wrote. “I remember Adam telling me you looked up to us, but before the night was over, Adam and I looked up to you.” So does Liam’s family. As his father, Bill Fitzgerald, told ABC, “When he saw him being poked, poked, multiple sticks [in the] same arm, and to watch him take a deep breath and concentrate was the definition of toughness for me.” Liam is no stranger to TD Garden; the last game he attended there was Boston’s 3-2 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 30, and he watches many from his Bruins-decked home in Northborough, Massachusetts, where his family has expressed their love for him. Liam captained the fan banner for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, before the Bruins lost 4-1 to the Blues. “It was definitely an honor,” said Nick Cavanna, Liam’s half-brother. “They took him under their wing and they were nothing but wonderful to him, taking him to games and charity events and treating him like one of them. Almost like a player. I know he enjoyed it.” We all enjoyed it as a family. “We always say hockey players are the best, on and off the ice. On the ice they may be the toughest guys, but off the ice some of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Just nothing but love from Liam for them and from them to Liam, which was really nice to watch.”

