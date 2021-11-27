9 Takeaways As Celtics Collapse Twice In One Game, Fall For Spurs

Celtics

The Celtics rallied 24 behind, but lost a late lead. Dejounte Murray of San Antonio Spurs tangles with Dennis Schrder and Marcus Smart of Boston Celtics. AP Photo/Darren Abate

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics dropped their second game in a row, falling 96-88 to Spurs on Friday.

1. The Celtics managed to collapse twice in one game.

The first collapse was 15 minutes of free fall to start, as the Spurs jumped to a 30-14 lead after a quarter, then extended the advantage to 40-14 with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. The second collapse came late, when the Celtics — who had fought all the way back to take a seven-point lead — failed to score, allowing San Antonio to end the game with a shocking 15-0 point. That piece turned an 88-81 Celtics lead in the final score.

We’ve said it before, but Friday’s game made the point again: few teams are as capable of giving fans reasons to buy in and give up completely like the Celtics.

2. The late lead was a reminder that the Celtics aren’t good enough to get away with an early deficit against the Spurs, let alone against the competition on their schedule (the Sixers at home followed by the Jazz, Lakers, Clippers and suns on the road).

The Spurs have some decent players (notably Dejounte Murray, who dominated the closing minutes of the fourth quarter), but they don’t have any real (or potential) superstars. A regression to the mean from the almost comical start of the Celtics’ game (2-for-18 from the floor, which grew to 6-for-34) was inevitable, and the regression would always hit the Spurs harder than it did against the average. a team with more talent.

But if the Celtics could have prevented both collapses, the remaining one wouldn’t have done so much damage.

3. Ime Udoka was asked about the Celtics’ tendency to struggle in the first quarter. As he usually does when he sees something he doesn’t like, he called his team together.

“I feel like sometimes we try to get ourselves going and not ready to play,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to take two or three shots to get ourselves into a rhythm or going. Come out and play from the beginning like we do in the second, third and fourth quarters. Guys try to find their rhythm instead of playing together and that’s what it looks like to me sometimes in the first 15 minutes.”

Grant Williams agreed.

“That intensity, that passion, that effort that you have to put in every night, and every team, you have to put your foot on their throat,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t see that. That’s what we need to be better at, from the start of the game, from the beginning of the tip, we need to come out with more intensity and come out with more of that ‘oomph’.

4. On a positive note for the Celtics: Once again, Grant Williams showed the significant progress he has made on both sides. Defensively, he is usually in the right places and has mastered verticality. He never shy away from of contact, and he quickly refines his attacking game. On Friday, he finished with seven points, five rebounds and three blocks, and was +18 in a game that the Celtics lost by seven.

5. The Spurs – who packed up the paint well all evening – moved into defensive cover along the stretch that seemed to thwart the Celtics’ attack.

“For me, at that time, I have to think about being a screener,” Jayson Tatum said. “Box-and-one, they’re not going to leave me. But I think people tend to be a little bit hesitant when people go box-and-one, and I think you make the game easier when they go box-and-one. They shouldn’t be able to. You just have to make plays.”

Tatum, in particular, seemed thwarted, and when thwarted, the Celtics tend to struggle.

“I’m fine with being the reason or the culprit,” Tatum said. “I don’t care at all. Understand it’s a long season, but we’ll figure it out. I’m sure of it.”

6. The Celtics will have to figure out how to beat teams that pack the paint, especially if Tatum continues to struggle from a 3-point range. He is now 4-for-25 in his last three games (16 percent) from deep. The Celtics went 10-for-34 as a team after a 4-for-18 start in the first half.

7. Jaylen Brown still doesn’t quite look like himself, as evidenced by his struggles during the Celtics’ cold spell. He missed a pull-up two (one of his comfortable shots), a euro-step lay-up in transition (another one of his good looks), a spinning lay-up attempt in transition and a corner three before finally making his first attempt. to drop in the paint. At one point, after a fall, he briefly grabbed his hamstring before being helped, finishing 6-for-16 from the floor (16 points).

It’s worth wondering if it’s worth getting Brown back to full health — even if that means more rest and rehabilitation. The Celtics played well enough in his absence (albeit against inferior competition), and he will be absolutely essential when the games matter later in the season.

8. Enes Kanter has been widely acclaimed among Celtics fans – mostly rightfully so – for his unplayable pick-and-roll defense, but he’s been significantly better in the past few games. On Saturday he was +28 and the Celtics looked worse when he was taken out of the game, even though he was only 1-for-5 from the field.

Kanter wasn’t perfect, but he was (dare we say?) a net positive in defense.

9. After the game, Tatum was asked if the Celtics had taken their joint foot off the gas. His answer was the longest we can remember Tatum ever gave – 381 words – and we’ll present most of it here, as it was an interesting critique of the roller coaster nature of sports coverage and the stories pushed by fans.

(The too-long-unread version? Tatum believes the Celtics tried their best and came up short. But his words are more interesting.)

“Get the foot off the gas?” said Tatum. “Honestly, I don’t think so. I have a feeling, s-, we were 26 behind and when the guys who started the second half and the guys who came off the bench we fought. We fought back, we gave everything we had. Guys were fighting there, I’m sure. …

“There are always people who say to you, ‘You should have done this, you should have done that,’ but tonight I don’t think it was my impression as I sat on the floor that we took our foot off the gas. But if it looks that way then so be it It didn’t feel that way Everyone out there gave it their all tonight If you’re 27 behind you come back you’re seven s- you gotta fight you gotta compete We tried figuring it out. We’re not perfect. Obviously, this is a game you really want, especially if you give yourself such a chance.…

“Yes, this was a difficult one, but the reality is that it is over. We can’t help it. We can’t hang our heads. It’s going on the run tomorrow, try to get one in Toronto and just try to get the next one. There’s no point in harping on what happened tonight. Be frustrated, think about it, move on to the next game and start again.”

The Celtics take on the Raptors at 6 p.m. on Sunday