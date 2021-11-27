Covid variant in South Africa: BCCI not withdrawing India A team





As international touring teams rush to leave South Africa after a new strain of the Covid-19 virus started to spark panic, India has not yet pressed the panic button but sent teams to the country for sporting events.

India’s junior women’s hockey team, with a pair of U-18 players in their ranks, was set to head to South Africa on Saturday for the Junior Womens World Cup until the International Hockey Federation has decided to put the tournament on hold on Friday evening. The World Cup would start from December 5 in Potchefstroom. The India A cricket team is currently touring the country playing their first four-day match at Bloemfontein, while the senior India team will fly to South Africa after their ongoing home series against New Zealand. The BCCI has chosen to wait, despite an advice from the Department of Health to all states that have determined that the new variant of the virus, B.1.1529, may have serious public health consequences. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health instructed all states to require international travelers coming to and from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong to undergo rigorous screening and testing due to multiple cases of the new strain of the virus reported in these countries. . The BCCI has not yet canceled the A team tour and it has been informed that no communication has been sent to the team. We need to have the details of Cricket South Africa before we can determine our future course of action. We are monitoring the development, a BCCI official told The Indian Express. According to the cricket board, the senior teams are currently on tour to South Africa for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is, commencing on December 17, although the situation is considered fluid. The Indian team had refused to play England’s fifth Test in Manchester in September following a Covid outbreak at the camp. On Friday, after the first ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands had rained out, Cricket South Africa released a statement that read: Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports circulating about the Dutch tour to South Africa is canceled or postponed. It added: Both boards can confirm that, after updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend. The KNCB is reviewing all its options, prioritizing the physical and mental well-being of its players. A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are considered. Today the Associated Press reported that British and Irish golfers and rugby teams rushed to return home after the UK government announced a ban on flights from South Africa to stem the spread of a new strain of Covid-19. The report quoted UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid as saying there were concerns that the new strain may be more transmissible than the delta strain, and that the vaccines we currently have may be less effective against it. Irish golfer Paul Dunne told RTE Radio he has withdrawn from the Joburg Open and plans to fly to Dubai on Friday. I managed to finish three more holes on my first round, and when I came in I turned on my phone and got messages from everyone asking if I was going to the airport or staying and playing. Then I started looking at it, Dunne told the radio show. The United Rugby Championship is also on hold. On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa’s national health institute, said a new Covid-19 variant has been discovered in South Africa, with 22 positive cases recorded after genomic sequencing. The British scientific journal Nature reported that an expert group from the World Health Organization (WHO) would label the species as a variant of concern.

