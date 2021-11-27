College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan State, Oregon in action

The last full Saturday of the college football regular season has arrived and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With division titles and conference championship berths at stake — in addition to boasting major rivalry shows — there should be plenty of drama in Week 13. Of course, there will be implications for the College Football Playoff as well, as eight of the top 10 teams from the CFP standings get into action.

It all starts with a bang in the afternoon ET window with the biggest game of the day between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan for the Big Ten East title. Also in early window action, No. 1 Georgia will look to finish the regular season undefeated in a rivalry showdown at Georgia Tech. In addition, at number 8, Baylor will host Texas Tech and Wake Forest at number 18 will travel to Boston College for games with league title implications.

In the afternoon No. 3 Alabama to Auburn for the Iron Bowl in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, No. 11 Oregon will host Oregon State in a rivalry showdown, No. 12 Michigan State will host Penn State and No. 14 Wisconsin will play in Minnesota in a game with the title implications of Big Ten West. The evening pits Bedlam, as No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma, against each other in a showdown with major Big 12 and potential national titles. no. 6 Notre Dame will also be in action at Stanford in a place not to be missed by the Fighting Irish.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.All times Eastern

University football results, schedule: week 13

No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 — Summary

No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27 — Takeaways, summary

No. 8 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 — Summary

Florida 24, Florida State 21 — Summary

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn — CBS — LIVE updates

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon — ESPN — GameTracker

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State — ABC — GameTracker

No. 14 Wisconsin in Minnesota — Fox — GameTracker

No. 15 Texas A&M on LSU — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, predictions

no. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Preview, predictions

no. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford — 8pm on Fox

View the full week 13 scoreboard

