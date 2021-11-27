Ashes: New Test Captain Pat Cummins is arguably Australia’s best player and person for the job

Australia’s new boss: Pat Cummins flanked by Tim Paine and Steve Smith

As for the big reveals, this was like being told that Christmas will be held on December 25 this year. Patrick Cummins was announced as Australia’s next test captain, after everyone knew for a week that Patrick Cummins would become Australia’s next test captain.

It followed two years in which he was vice-captain, more than two years of speculation he would one day become captain, and a move from Cricket Australia last season to get him captain of New South Wales to gain some senior experience on the job. to do.

While no one expected him to take the helm at this point, given the blind side of Tim Paine’s apologetic resignation in what might be called less-than-ideal circumstances at best, Cummins is next in line to be on the map for some time now. stands. .

A captain taking the new ball is quite a concept. It is unheard of in Australia where most things in cricket are treated with the utmost conventional treatment, and more so than any other captaincy.

Ever since leg-spinning all-rounder Richie Benaud finally buttoned his shirt and left in 1964, the track has been believed by divine right to be one of the best specialist bats around. If they know how to score runs, apparently they know how to lead teams.

Ricky Ponting was concerned about continuing as a player after relinquishing the lead as Australian captains wouldn’t either. Other countries have sometimes been able to choose entire teams from the ranks of former skippers, turning the job around like a hot potato, but Australian captains had to take it on for a certain number of years before handing it over in an orderly and orderly fashion. dignified procession.

That wasn’t exactly the process in 2018, when Steve Smith was banned from the sandpaper trade. Giving the job to Paine, a wicketkeeper, was a big change for Australia, but in a time of crisis, convention was no longer tenable.

Perhaps that paved the way for this latest evolution, a radical departure for a country whose entire résumé of fast-bowling captains consists of Ray Lindwall filling in for a 1956 test in India.

But why shouldn’t fast bowlers be captains? Why would the work be limited to half of the cricket population, like in the days of gentlemen vs professionals where some gentleman would always get the gig because he was already adept at ordering the people who did all the work?

The rationale is that fast bowling is intense physical work. Sprinting thirty meters over and over before throwing a projectile at an opponent: it’s like a beep test combined with besieging an enemy fortress. After an hour of gut-wrenching effort, it’s fair enough that bowlers are eager to graze on their leg before a session and not think much of anything.

The batters, meanwhile, just have to stand by slip and tell jokes while trying to forget the existential dread of the next time they come out to bowl.

But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Cummins is a first-rate fielder, so he tends to be close to the wicket in any case. He was engaged enough to knock out Cheteshwar Pujara with a diving direct hit from the last ball of the day in Adelaide in 2018. He is unlikely to stop thinking about the match he is playing when he is not bowling. And he can draw on a consensus approach with input from the players around him.

The other note is that bowlers are more likely to be injured, meaning other captains have to fill in. But after spending six years with injuries between his best-on-ground Test debut in 2011 and his second game in 2017, Cummins has almost been Australia’s most enduring player.

He sent long spells on slow tracks in India and Bangladesh, plowed through a full Ashes series at home and away, threw his heart out towards the end of the fourth Test on that turbulent visit to South Africa, and came through three other full Australians. summers. The only time he has missed since his comeback was a trip of two test drives against Pakistan.

Not to mention he’s only captain in one format, and Australia’s schedule isn’t that big for Test cricket at the moment. The upcoming home seasons will be limited to five matches and away tours will be selectively chosen based on how much Cricket Australia likes certain countries and the money of certain countries.

Of course, if and when he misses a game, the newly appointed vice-captain Smith becomes the stand-in. When a captain resigns amid scandal, it seems strange to arrange a return for the captain who resigned amid scandal for him.

Supposedly, the CA leaders believe that Smith will have another chance to change the record so that his last game in charge won’t be the one where his team was caught cheating in Cape Town. It’s safe to say there are other Australians, fictionally represented by this team, who won’t feel quite as charitable.

To prevent that, all it takes is for Cummins to remain unharmed for the next three or four years. Which is asking quite a lot. But it is possible. Batters also get injured. Having contingency plans is wise; avoiding plans for fear of unforeseen circumstances is no way to live.

Cummins claims to be the best player in the Australian men’s team, but he also claims to be the best person. He brings decency, communication skills and credibility to a team that desperately needs it.

The fear is that captaincy is too difficult for bowlers, but you don’t know that until a player gets a chance. It’s the right move for someone who can get a lot of use out of it.