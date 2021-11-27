Sports
Week 13 college football live blog with Yahoo Sports
It’s the last college football Saturday of the 2021 regular season. Get updates on all the Top 25 promotions.
Top 25 live/upcoming
maroon 10, No. 3 Alabama 0
Alabama and its college football playoff hopes are in big trouble.
The Tide looked like they were finally going to make it onto the scoreboard, but a bad hold on a field goal with 2:18 left in the third quarter left them scoreless into the fourth quarter.
On their next possession, Alabama QB Bryce Young dropped the snap on a fourth-and-2 game in Auburn territory, and the Tigers took over after downs with 10:54 taking over the game.
After the tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) turned back with their first possession of the second half, the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) took a two-digit lead on a 33-yard field goal from Ben Patton early in the third quarter.
Young, who has been fired six times, intercepted the Tide’s next possession, giving Auburn the ball in Alabama territory.
But Alabama’s defense stood tall and a sack knocked Auburn out of range for the field goal.
First half
Defenses dominated the first half of the Iron Bowl, and a special team play led to the lone score in the first 30 minutes.
A targeting call against Alabama star WR Jameson Williams, who was ejected on a punt return, gave Auburn the ball at the Alabama 39. And the Tigers came through when QB TJ Finley threw a 15-yard TD pass to Kobe Hudson with 6 left :50 in the first half.
Alabama had minus-2 yards rushing in the first half. It doesn’t get any better in the second half.
No. 11 Oregon 31, Oregon State 14
The Ducks (9-2, 6-2), who lost their chance at the College Football Playoff in a blowout loss to Utah last week, are up against the Beavers (7-4, 5-3). QB Anthony Brown has a TD run and two TD passes.
No. 12 Michigan State 23, Penn State 20
The Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten), who lost their College Football Playoff hopes in a loss at Ohio State last week, took an early 14-0 lead over the Nittany Lions (7-4, 4 -4) but fell behind on a pick-six from Daequan Hardy. MSU regained the lead on a 1-yard third quarter TD run from Payton Thome.
No. 14 Wisconsin 10, Minnesota 6
The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) are looking for their eighth straight win that would make them Big Ten West champions, but the Gophers (7-4, 5-3) want to spoil the party and join in. take home the Paul Bunyan axe. A pick-six put Wisconsin in charge.
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. ET
The Sooners and Cowboys enter “Bedlam” with identical 10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12 records, and they both have Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. This is getting wild!
No. 15 Texas A&M on LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET
The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) should secure a New Year’s Six bowl with a win over the Tigers (5-6, 2-5), who are looking to qualify for the bowl.
No. 17 Pitt in Syracuse, 7:30 PM ET
The match does not mean much for the Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC), who are already in the ACC title match next week, but the Orange (5-6, 2-5) could qualify for bowl if they win in the Carrier Dome.
No. 23 Clemson in South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET
The Tigers (8-3) have won six in a row against the rival Gamecocks (6-5).
No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m. ET
The Irish (10-1) are still in contention for a College Football Playoff berth, but that will all come to an end as the 20.5-point favorites lose to the Cardinal (3-8).
No. 13 BYU at USC, 10:30 p.m. ET
The Trojans (4-6) need wins in their last two games to qualify for the bowl, while the Cougars (9-2) can secure their second straight season with 10 wins with a win.
Top 25 results
No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27
Michigan led Ohio State 14-13 at halftime and the rivals could hardly wait for the second half.
The tunnel struggle led to Michigan.
Hassan Haskins scored four of his career-high five touchdowns in the second half as the Wolverines, who had lost eight directly to the Buckeyes, took a 42-27 win.
Earlier in the quarter, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud threw a 10-yard TD pass to RB TreVeyon Henderson to narrow Michigan’s lead to 35-27 with 4:45 left.
Trailing 28-13, the Buckeyes converted a fourth and a fourth to the Michigan 15 during the first game of the fourth quarter. Three games later, Henderson scored out of the 1 to reduce the Wolverines’ lead to 28-20.
After the Wolverines held Ohio state to a three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, the Wolverines drove 81 yards on just three plays to take a 21-13 lead. Blake Corum ran 13 and 55 yards before Haskins scored from 13 yards.
Michigan then forced a punt at Ohio State and drove to the Buckeyes’ 2 before things flare up again.
OSU’s Cam Brown was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving Michigan the ball at OSU 1. Haskins scored his third TD of the game in the next game to give the Wolverines a 28-13 lead with 5:49 to go into the third quarter to play.
First half
Michigan (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) led 14-13 at halftime. The Wolverines took the opening kick off, driving 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 14-yard TD run by AJ Henning on a reverse, for a 7-0 lead.
They had a chance to take a two-point lead, but QB Cade McNamara was intercepted by Bryson Shaw for the threat. The Buckeyes then ran the length of a field but had to settle for a 31m field goal from Noah Ruggles to narrow the Wolverines’ lead to 7-3 with 4:17 to go in the first quarter.
The defense got tough before Ohio State (10-1, 8-0) took a 10-7 lead on a 25-yard TD pass from Stroud to WR Garrett Wilson for a four-play, 56-yard drive with 9: 31 to be completed before halftime play.
But Michigan came right back to take a 14-10 lead on a 13-play, 82-yard drive, capped by a Haskins’ 1-yard TD run, with 4:18 to play in the first half. The highlight of the ride was a beautiful 37-meter pass from McNamara to WR Cornelius Johnson that set Michigan up in Ohio State 2. Two plays later, Haskins scored.
Ruggles’ second field goal of the first half narrowed Michigan’s lead to 14-13 with 9 seconds left in the first half.
No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
Stetson Bennett threw four TD passes as the Bulldogs (12-0), a 35 1/2 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets (3-9), covered to finish off a perfect regular season. Now it’s on to the SEC championship game next week.
no. 8 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
The Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) defeated the Red Raiders (6-6, 3-6) to keep their hopes of playing in the Big 12 title game alive.
18 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10
Sam Hartman has three TD passes and a TD run as the Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) won the Atlantic Division by beating the Eagles (6-6, 2-6).
North Texas 45, New. 22 UTSA 26
Already secured a spot in the Conference USA title game, the Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA) were dominated by the Mean Green (6-6, 5-3), who qualified for bowl with the win. Only Georgia and Cincinnati will finish the regular season undefeated.
No. 24 Houston 45, UConn 17
Houston QB Clayton Tune threw four TD passes as the Cougars (11-1) defeated the Huskies (1-11) for next week’s AAC title game against Cincinnati.
