Q&A: South Coast Plaza GM Thinks About Creating A Place Where The World Comes To Shop

David Grant South Coast Plaza general manager and the longest-serving employee in the company’s history, is retiring after 44 years overseeing the day-to-day operations of the luxury shopping center he helped modernize and once assisted with father-in-law Henry Segerstrom.

Officials announced last week that Grant, invited by Segerstrom to join the family business in 1977 after working for Los Angeles-based CL Peck Construction, would retire on December 31.

Under his leadership, South Coast Plaza deftly navigated a constantly changing retail climate, integrated technology into day-to-day operations and responded to the pandemic by developing the Pavillion, an open-air shopping experience that allows major brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Cartier, to work during the shutdown.

Recently, Grant took a moment to reflect on his storied career and share his hopes for the future of South Coast Plaza with the Daily Pilot.

South Coast Plaza General Manager David Grant, right, plays table tennis with Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping in October. (Courtesy of South Coast Plaza)

What exactly is the GM of South Coast Plaza responsible for?

Being the general manager of South Coast Plaza is like running a small town as a city manager. I oversee everything from public safety, guest services, tenant relations, mechanical engineering, safety and security, and more.

What did the Plaza look like 44 years ago? Was it a different landscape? How would you say it has changed over the years?

The change in technology has been huge, what we thought of as science fiction in the 60s is now in everyday business practice.

Our tenant mix has evolved from mostly small, independent retailers to large, company-owned retailers. Luxury, in particular, has moved from multi-generational family ownership to large conglomerates.

I have witnessed the phenomenal growth of cultural diversity in Southern California and the development of international shopping tourism at South Coast Plaza. We are known to attract visitors from over 50 countries around the world.

David Grant at South Coast Plaza on Nov. 11. (Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

What do you think the next 44 years have in store for South Coast Plaza?

I believe South Coast Plaza will continue to be a leading and vibrant international destination as it has built such a strong brand. It is clear to us that many people in the US and around the world will always seek out and love brick and mortar stores even though online shopping is available to them.

Over the years we have strategically positioned South Coast Plaza as a unique global shopping and dining attraction with a unique and diverse collection of boutiques and restaurants. In recent years we have added two restaurants to the helm of a Top Chef finalist and one of our restaurants has just earned a Michelin star. We have the largest collection of luxury tenants under one roof in the US, primarily fine jewelry and watch brands, and this segment will continue to grow for years to come.

South Coast Plaza will undoubtedly continue to evolve, building on its international luxury retail collection, guest experiences, amenities and a welcoming, pristine environment.

Many people think that malls are declining in popularity, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at South Coast Plaza. Can you say why?

South Coast Plaza is one of a kind and is at the heart of our continued success. We have all the elements that have enabled us to thrive through economic change.

We were early adopters of luxury retail. As the Southern California population grew and became more urbanized, and as the demand for luxury grew, we became an attraction as part of the Southern California lifestyle for tourists from around the world as well as locals. We were and still are in the right place at the right time with the right offer. Having so many top luxury and contemporary retailers under one roof remains unprecedented in the US

Could you perhaps share a highlight or two or special memories from your time in the position?

The visits of Presidents Reagan and Clinton, members of royal families and diplomats from around the world, film and music celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone are sure to be memorable. One memory that stands out is when Arnold Schwarzenegger visited us at the height of his Terminator movies. I welcomed him and took him on a tour of the center. Years later, Arnold returned to South Coast Plaza in another capacity as California governor.

Another unforgettable experience was when we received a group of blind children through CM900, a social organization that was part of the city’s chamber of commerce. Each of us who participated worked with a child and we spent time with them eating at Pirets, one of our restaurants at the time, and riding the horses on our carousel.

Why did now seem like a good time to retire?

My original plan was to switch from the daily activities at South Coast Plaza when I turned 70. After spending 42 years of my career and life here, I planned to focus on personal pursuits and interests that I didn’t have enough time for, such as traveling with my wife, Andrea, and our farms in Ventura County. When the pandemic hit, I postponed my retirement to help South Coast Plaza navigate a very challenging and critical time.

Even though you remain involved in the site’s activities in some way, what will you miss most about leaving the day-to-day business?

I will miss the daily contact with inspiring tenants and meeting customers from all walks of life and from all over the world. I will also miss the regular interactions with friends and partners in government and diplomatic agencies, community and civil society organizations and, of course, the management teams who helped make South Coast Plaza the success it is today.

