Breaking down the bizarre week of the bears





The Sun-Times Patrick Finley breaks down Bears’ chaotic week: The bears were last week Of their own making, both because the team lost to Raven’s backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and because executives didn’t shoot the Patch.com report that Matt Nagy would be fired soon enough to avoid distraction. Who or what is responsible for Bear Week? Losing a reserve quarterback, at home, after a goodbye. If Beren’s defense didn’t collapse on final drive Sunday, it’s noteworthy that two of the defensive backs involved in the 29 yard blown cover didn’t play a single defensive breach four days later, questions about Nagys’ job status wouldn’t have carried the same immediacy. Did Nagy handle it well? Many of Nagy’s missteps this season have resulted from his inability to say the right thing at the right time. But this week was one of Nagy’s best public moments. He acknowledged the reality that his job is at stake this year. If you lose five games in a row, you understand, and if you’re 3-7, you know what area you can reach, he said, then won a game, albeit in ugly fashion. Who is most responsible for bear season? Separating CEO Ryan Pace from Nagy or vice versa inherently relieves one or the other of responsibility. The Bears were clear in January that the two were tied up. Pace has done nothing to change that. Will Nagy last for the rest of the season? Why or why not? The McCaskeys have never fired anyone halfway through the season, but they value the Packers rivalry immensely. If he’s embarrassed at Lambeau Field in two weeks, he won’t last. What will be Bears’ last record? 7-10. Nagy is 5-1 against the Vikings of all time. As of today, the Bears have a better record than the Seahawks or the Giants. If I owned the Bears for the next six weeks, my master plan would be: Id gave President/CEO Ted Phillips a role overseeing the Arlington Heights stadium project and other business ventures. I would hire a football czar to oversee the general manager and coach and let him decide if Pace should stay in a role that is naturally less powerful. The Tsar wanted his own head coach and would fire Nagy at the end of the year. While we were at it: ID card getting rid of the orange jerseys. I run the Bears, not some low level ACC team and upgrade from Diet Rite in the press box.

