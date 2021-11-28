How to watch, listen and follow Virginia Tech football in Virginia





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Virginia Tech soccer team heads out to close out the regular season, taking on in-state rival Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, at 3:45 p.m. ET on ACC Network in Scott Stadium. Find out how to watch, listen to and follow the action as it happens: The Virginia Tech soccer team heads out to close out the regular season, taking on in-state rival Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, at 3:45 p.m. ET on ACC Network in Scott Stadium. Find out how to watch, listen to and follow the action as it happens: TV:ACC network The match will be broadcast on ACC Network with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) on the line. ACCN Carriage Agreements with the following video providers are listed below: DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Layer3 TV, Optimum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, as well as members of the NRTC and Vivicast Media and more. For the latest updates and list, visitGetACCN.com. You can also contact your pay TV provider and ask if they can include ACCN as part of the channel offering. For those who have Comcast, visithttps://www.xfinity.com/support/to ask ACCN are added. Click here for more information and frequently asked questions about the ACC network. Online:ESPN.com The game will be streamed onespn.comand on the ESPN app. Radio:FM-105.3 | Sirius: 158 / XM: 194 / SXM App: 956 | ESPN radio The Virginia Tech Sports Network, with its flagship FM-105.3, willwear the live broadcast. play by play manJon Laaserand color analystMike Burnopare joined by sideline reporter Wes McElroy. For alist of all branches. The game’s Tech broadcast is also available on theVarsity Network. Live stats:HokieSports.com Fans can follow the game vialive statisticsoffered by HokieSports. Play-by-play updates and full team and individual stats can be found. Follow on social media: Another great way to keep up with the action is to follow them on social media, where you can see in-game photos and videos from Tech’s best plays. Twitter:@HokiesFB|@HokieSports Instagram:@HokiesFB|@HokieSports facebook:VirginiaTechFB|HokieSport Tik Tok:@HokiesFootball|@HokieSports

