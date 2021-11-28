Sports
Ranger boys hockey plans for successful hunt this season | Sport
Experience, depth 2 keywords for this year’s team
Forest Lake boys hockey coach Jon Loo used an interesting analogy to express his excitement for the upcoming season.
Were like a hunter going into the woods: you have to be optimistic when you’re going to buy something, he said. We love our group and we think the culture has been extremely positive and supportive. And when you have those foundations, you never know what will happen.
Loo said he is not concerned that the Rangers, who open the season on Tuesday, November 30 with a home game against Champlin Park, have lost a whopping 13 seniors from a year ago.
That doesn’t worry me because the way kids train these days, and the way kids are called these days, [losing a big senior class] doesn’t seem to be as big of a factor as it may have been in the past, he said. When kids are ready to go, they are ready to go.
We’ve had big senior classes for the past two or three years and that hasn’t been a problem for us.
It helps that this year’s roster includes 10 seniors who earned ice age last season, when Forest Lake set a 10-7-2 record and finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference with a 10-6-2 score for 22 points.
In goal, senior Jacob Ford split time with now-graduate Casey Suave, and there’s quality depth to that position.
Jacob did a great job in goal last year, so they were looking for big things from him, Loo said. We also have Ian Schaefer, who is a senior and on the rise, and sophomore Andrew Saxe will also get some starts in goal. Were very happy with our goalkeepers this year.
The blueline corps is led by seniors Evan Dzurik and Samuel North along with junior Gavin Wille.
Evan has been a rock since he was a sophomore, and Sam has been a great kid who works really hard, Loo said. Gavin is a junior who will take a lot of minutes. And we have two sophomores, Gavin Goehner and Gunnar Bright, who are going to crack the varsity lineup. They will be important to us from the gate.
Key to the attack will be senior Gavin Middendorf, who led the Rangers with 16 goals last season.
Gavin Middendorf is just a phenomenal player for us, but another senior, Kyle Blanchard, is also very good, Loo said. And Matt Linder is a senior that we’ve lined up in the past where we’ve needed him, and this year he’s starting at forward. If one of those guys is on the ice in front of us, they were pretty happy about that.
Best of all, Loo said there are younger players pushing for ice age in the varsity. The varsity roster will include freshman Malachi McKinnon. Loo said McKinnon is the first freshman in his time as a coach, while sophomore Caden Speidel has also earned varsity minutes.
