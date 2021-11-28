Black Friday 2021: Best sports and football deals and discounts

All products on our site are independently chosen by us. When you buy something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday has finally arrived, and while many retailers have already made some bargains in the past two weeks, today lands the best of the bunch.

When it comes to buying some must-have sporting goods for a low price, there are not many opportunities quite like it. With so much to discover, the number of items on sale may seem a little overwhelming.

For all sports enthusiasts and football fans in particular, now is the perfect time to take those last gifts off the shopping list or treat yourself to a little gift before the end of 2021 after everything you’ve been through this year.

Editor’s Choice

With Black Friday underway, shoppers can expect discounts from brands like Adidas, Umbro, Miter and Nike, along with deals from retailers like Decathlon and 3Retro.

Black Friday quick UK retailer links:

Here are some of the best Black Friday football and sports deals currently available and while some may run through the weekend, there will also be plenty for a limited time.

Clean, stylish, effective; there are not many simple statements like the Superstar Shoes from Adidas. Available in a host of colors – but perhaps most recognizable with this design, framed in rainbow adjunct lettering – it doesn’t have to be loud to get the job done.

Get it from Adidas for 41.25, was 75.00

At today’s discounted price, now is the perfect time to finally buy a true match quality ball. What are you paying for? For starters, the Nike Flight uses Aerowsculpt technology that took a full eight years to develop. The patented design on the surface of the ball changes the relationship of the ball with the air, improving aerodynamics by up to 30 percent compared to a traditional football.

Get it from Nike for 93.72, was 124.95

Early winter evenings can make the long sleeve top essential to stave off the cold wind. Umbro’s Witton number, shown here in a beautiful yellow and royal blue pattern and complete with a classic v-neck finish, will help you stand out as well as kickabout and stay warm.

Get it from Umbro for 7.50, was 15.00

Ronald Koeman’s leadership at Barcelona may have ended on a whim, but the Dutchman certainly performed for the club as a player when he won them in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria.

The Blaugrana sported a fantastic orange kit with club colors lined with club colors that day, and 3Retro has you covered if you want a piece of history.

Get it from 3Retro for 22.50, was 30.00

Want to put your friends to the test, or keep the kids in formation as they’re led through the exercises?

Miter’s kit will bring it all to your local spot, or remind you of fun days at primary school or leave you steadfast in your determination to beat your Sunday League opponents.

Get it from Miter for 70.00 was 132.00

Don’t be fooled by that tiger-touched palate of amber and black; the Milan Stripe jersey from Umbro might just be the thing to keep the wearer roaring on the pitch too.

Complete with an appatured back panel and made from a lightweight polyester blend, it combines practical substance with animalistic style, and then some.

Get it from Umbro before 10am, was 10pm

Fancy the next Mortimer and Whitehouse? Sit back, cast off and see if you can get a bite with the Wixom-5 Predator Lure Fishing Rod.

Made with an ergonomic grip for fast action, the carbon construction makes it a particularly lightweight model – excellent for striking a sharp balance on waterways and lakes.

Get it from Decathlon for 24.99, was 44.99

We’ve all had to deal with the weather during training – so it helps to have something on top to keep the worst out.

The Delta Plus Waterproof Jacket does what it says on the proverbial tin with little fuss, with zip pockets for valuables and a fleece liner on the table to ward off chills.

Get it from Miter for 21.70, was 31.00

Should you watch yourself when you’re pounding on the sidewalk? The Garmin GPS HR Watch has you covered.

The Forerunner 245 model, in a sleek gray finish, is designed for 10K, half marathon and marathon runners, to track time and distance data during your run – and help you determine where to improve your game.

Get it from Decathlon for 179.99, was 249.99

Show a little pride for the boys in blue as they sit on the cusp of back-to-back shows at major international tournaments for the first time in generations.

Steve Clarke’s men showed up at the rescheduled Euro 2020 this year, and now they continue to hunt for a seat in Qatar 2022, aided by this particularly handy number, which combines its navy finish with two-tone trims on the arms.

Get it from JD Sports for 40.00, was 65.00

Tracksuit season is any season when this number comes into the equation — a top-drawer black number backed by a burgundy finish, from the crew neck down to the ribbed bottom. With 95% cotton it provides a wonderfully soft finish while driving and it also looks spectacular.

Get it from JD Sports for 55.00, was 85.00

The Axon Rides Eco electric folding bike has dropped from four to three this Black Friday and combines two of the most important wishes of the modern cyclist in one model; convenient practicality and motor-assisted.

A perfect entry-level number for those looking to take up cycling on their commute – or just as much for a veteran in the saddle.

Get it from Decathlon for 999.99, was 1,499.99

Simple, yet effective, the Club Essential Gillet from Umbro won’t necessarily improve your managerial credentials, but it will certainly help keep some of the worst winter weather off you.

100% nylon, with poly-filled filling to retain heat, the simple design shows its practical ambitions above all.

Get it from Umbro for 36.00, was 45.00

Do you need something to train both as a team and individually? This Uhlsport ball, tinted blue and in a neat size 3, is just right. Machine stitched for a clean finish, it also has additional foam lamination to give it a controlled shine for those who like to play with it.

Get it from Decathlon for 14.99, was 21.99

Another fine achievement in the Club Essential line, Umbro’s Bench Jacket is here to take the sting out of the misery of the tech room at the weekend, not only with a stylish red finish but also with a warm quilted filling.

The concealed hood is a godsend – unobtrusive in normal use, but able to whip up and keep the neck warm in a flash.

Get it from Umbro for 36.00, was 45.00

The Phantom GT Elite is one of Nike’s best football boots, lightweight and built to provide dynamic ankle support – and this Black Friday Lovell Soccer has them at an absolute bargain too. Expect this one to go like hotcakes, especially with its finely tuned chassis and open-arch plate design.

Get it from Lovell Soccer for 115.00, was 299.99

Few things are as fun as a pretty ball, but how about a ball that’s available for just over a quarter of its original price? The Nike Merlin stylish, white, dotted with obsidian and neon accents across the panels is an absolute dream of a football, and Lovell Soccer has it for a frankly excellent price too.

Get it from Lovell Soccer for 42.00, was 139.99

Another strong long sleeve option from the Umbro range, the Vision Jersey screams retro fever; A white textured finish with matching crisp dark cuffs, it’s reminiscent of the English frills of yesteryear, helped not least by the V-collar connection at the neckline.

Get it from Umbro for 9.00, was 22.00

Do you have to lay down the law during matches? Look no further than Miter’s Zone Referee Jersey, available at half the usual price so you look like the person in the middle with the whistle.

Sadly, cards aren’t included, but this will still go a long way to stamping out those reckless challenges just through his no-nonsense attire alone.

Get it from Miter for 15.00, was 30.00

Just getting started on your home gym adventure or looking to add some more gear to your fitness routine? The Domyos exercise bike seat is designed to make cardio workouts comfortable, with its semi-reclining design that allows the user to relax during their workout, whether for rehabilitation processes or simply to keep in shape.

Get it from Decathlon for 249.99, was 349.99

Relive the glory days of Liverpool with this Liverpool track jacket from the 1970s.

Get it from 3Retro for 40.00, was 50.00

Throw it back with some vintage vibes for Miter’s retro effort here, a track jacket colored in perhaps the company’s most recognizable style and taste. A red neck and black body, bisected across the chest by a white strip; classically elegant and in a class of its own.

Get it from Miter for 23.80, was 34.00

Aimed to aid recovery on the pitch and conserve energy during chilly nights, the Neutron Compression Base Layer delivers an intelligent mesh finish for whatever type of player you are. It is also available in a whole range of different colours, adding variety to the range.

Get it from Miter for 10.40, was 22.25

Want to make that last stocking stuffer for the soccer-crazy member of the family that little bit more specific? Miter has a trio of 5 full size soccer balls ready to be decorated with a name, team or personal message. There’s also blue and white to choose from – but we’d go for that fiery orange finish.

Get it from Miter for 20.00, was 30.00

Something more out of the blue this Black Friday – but if ever there was a time to master the art of the small form of tennis, it’s now. Pongori’s Outdoor table – foldable and on wheels – is just as functional on the inside as it is in the wide open space, and is perfect for picking up the skills to start the game.

Get it from Decathlon for 299.99, was 349.99

