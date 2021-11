Two New York Islanders games postponed due to COVID issues

The NHL announced on Saturday that the New York Islanders’ schedule has been postponed at least until the end of November due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. The islanders have faced an increasingly sparse lineup for various matches, and striker Casey Cizikas entered COVID protocols on Saturday. That meant New York could potentially get ahead without eight regular skaters, so the league decided to shut the team down and try to contain the spread. Players already unavailable before Saturday due to COVID-19 included forwards Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, Kieffer Bellows and Ross Johnston, and defenders Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech and Andy Greene. The Islanders would play against the New York Rangers on Sunday and against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The NHL will reschedule those games and re-evaluate the remaining Islanders roster accordingly once the club has better control of the health of its players. New York has been under pressure from COVID issues for nearly two weeks, but never seemed to hit a threshold on the number of absences that forced the league to intervene until Saturday’s development. The NHL postponed games for the Ottawa Senators earlier this month when 10 players and an assistant coach were placed in COVID protocols. But earlier this season, when the San Jose Sharks were left without seven skaters due to the virus and the Pittsburgh Penguins had multiple players, as well as coach Mike Sullivan who was ill, there were no cancellations. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has said that every decision is made in conjunction with medical staff and that pandemic cases are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Before the Islanders recently opened their new home course, UBS Arena, during the outbreak, general manager Lou Lamoriello was asked his opinion on why the NHL hadn’t felt it appropriate to interrupt the season in New York to that point. “I don’t know what the threshold is,” Lamoriello told reporters. “I believe that’s in the hands of the doctors, both in the National Hockey League and the Players’ Association and the people with infectious diseases. I’ve asked the question, but I don’t know if there are [a certain number of illnesses needed to postpone games].” At least now the islanders have a chance to regroup. They had already started the season with a 13-game road trip as the UBS Arena was finished. That, plus the loss of so many players, was a major factor in the 5-10-2 start to the season in New York and the current placing at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings.

