Cricket: Black Caps Collapse As India Class Shows On Day Three Of First Test

Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel talks about India’s opportunities and challenges on their own turf.

It lasted until the third day, but New Zealand finally got a spin in the first test against India.

An encouraging platform was largely wasted when the hosts’ spin trio halted the Black Caps’ progress in Kanpur, with the tourists plummeting from 197-1 only to be thrown out after tea for 296 in response to India’s 345.

At stumps, India reached 14-1, with a 63-run lead, and with a chasing over 200 in the fourth inning turning devastatingly difficult, the Black Caps will have to replicate their brilliant performance from day two when they get knocked out on day four. resumed.

Day three started with the Black Caps at 129-0 and reached 151-0 before Will Young (89) left. Neither he nor Tom Latham (95) were able to push through to three figures, instead watching the senior trio behind them undo some of the good work.

Axar Patel (5-62) was mainly responsible for that, as New Zealand suffered a 26-over spell losing 5-45, with the left arm taking over the scalps of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Latham.

India’s substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat, right, jumps in the air after punching New Zealand’s Tom Latham, left, during the third day of their first test cricket match in Kanpur, India. Photo / AP

Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also came in by a wicket apiece as the Black Caps dropped to 249-6 at tea, and despite some defensive tail resistance, runs were hard to come by as their innings ended 49 runs short of India’s total .

Young only added 14 to his nighttime tally before knocking off Ashwin’s bowling – the increasing bend was a harbinger of what was to come – but that was enough to give him another high score.

Latham, meanwhile, has continued to show why he is regarded as one of the Black Caps’ best counter spins, looking comfortable and well on track for his 12th century of testing.

Given that only three New Zealand batsmen had started this series with previous testing experience in India, and with Kane Williamson and Taylor both slated to drop cheaply, the Black Caps owed Latham many thanks, regardless of his eventual stumping.

He was given a life when he was punched up front by Ashwin at 66, unreleased before India inexplicably opted against review, with replays showing the delivery would have been cleared mid and out.

Latham had turned 82 by lunchtime, but the meal wouldn’t have been quite as appetizing after losing his partner just before the break.

In the second over with the new ball, Umesh Yadav got one to zoom in sharply enough to break through Williamson’s defense and send the skipper on his way for 18.

That vital wicket gave India the lead for the first session, one they went on to extend in the second.

Taylor had already survived a moment of danger as he faced Patel, while substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat was unable to complete a difficult punch opportunity. But Bharat quickly redeemed himself by taking a nice catch as Taylor tried to defend, beaten by a bit of turn to fall for 11.

Nicholls’ stay was short lived as Patel picked up a second, while the ball stayed low to sneak through the batsman’s attempt and hit the pad.

Latham was next to fall, leaving his crease in a defensive attempt and being tricked by the turn, before Jadeja threw rookie Rachin Ravindra for 13 to complete the collapse.

After tea, Tom Blundell was unlucky to see a pitch from Patel across the ground and bowling with his stumps, but with balls remaining low throughout the test, it made his decision to painstakingly hit 94 balls for 13 runs questionable at best.

Tom Blundell was thrown by a ball that never bounced higher than his shins. Photo / AP

Kyle Jamieson was likewise stoic in an admittedly difficult ground to score on, but after grafting 23 runs off 74 balls, he either changed strategy or lost his temper on the 75th, and an almighty slog was caught on the midwicket line .

The New Zealand innings ended shortly afterwards, but Jamieson soon got back into action and bowled Shubman Gill with his first ball.

In just his ninth test, Jamieson became the fastest New Zealander with 50 test wickets, and will likely need to pick up a few more on day four to keep the Black Caps in with a chance of victory.