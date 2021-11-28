8-man football: Haxtun wins first state title since 2004





(Brad Cochi/CHSAANow) american football

26-11-2021 19:21:12 Brad Cochi/CHSAnow.com Mancos makes the program’s first championship game

PUEBLO It had been long enough since Haxtun last won a state football championship that the majority of the program’s current coaches were players from the most recent Bulldogs title team. With all the connections between the champion teams of yesteryear and the current squad, it’s no wonder there was such a big party on the field Friday night at CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl after the Bulldogs beat Mancos 40-0 in the 8-man championship. game and joined the previous generations in the glory of the Haxtun Championship. My starting quarterback dad played on the three-peat team, the list of connections between then and now just goes on and on, said Haxtun head coach JD Stone. It’s so great to have all those connections to this team with the past state championships and for this team to get one of their own, it’s amazing. The Haxtun program now has a total of eight state titles to its name, but the last the Bulldogs won came back in 2004. The Bulldogs also won three in a row from 1989-91. Friday marked their return to the title match for the first time since 2005. The Bulldogs (13-0) didn’t waste it, coming out of the gates strong to shut out a Mancos (10-1) team that made its first-ever state title game and averaged 39.4 points per game prior to the championship. Our defensive coaches came up with a great game plan, really, Stone said. We just knew we could pull them apart in a few areas, but they were physical and they were a great team. My boys just showed up today. Haxtun senior Isaac Anderson, who was named Most Outstanding Player, started the score with a short touchdown just two minutes into the first quarter. The Bulldogs led by Andersons only initial score at the end of the first quarter, but teammate Michael Gerks 3-yard score less than a minute into the second quarter opened the floodgates. Haxtuns David Avery intercepted a pass from Mancos for a minute and a half and in the first game of the guaranteed drive, Owen Knode hit Kyle Fryrear with a long touchdown pass. Anderson scored again from close range in the second quarter and a long interception return by Gerk saw Ozzy Cross score a score that gave Haxtun a 34-0 halftime break. Mancos won an onside kick to open the second half, but Haxtun’s defense held out against the short field. With just under six minutes left in the third quarter, Knode made a second contact with Fryrear in the end zone to make it 40-0 and start the running clock. I never imagined it, but if I could, it would look like this, said Anderson, surrounded by teammates, coaches, friends and family on the Thunderbowl field after the win. It feels great. It’s just overwhelming, you know. The whole community. It cost everyone. It’s a family. Haxtuns will be quite lit up tonight. Anderson finished with 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. Knode completed four of nine passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Fryrear, who finished with 54 receiving yards.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2021/11/26/8-man-football-haxtun-wins-first-state-title-since-2004.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos