Aqeel, Sarah win Shehryar Malik Memorial Tennis title





LAHORE: Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship which finished here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday. In the men’s singles final, Pakistan’s No. 1 Aqeel Khan defeated M Abid Mushtaq 6-4 and 6-1. High quality tennis was on display during the final as two national players Aqeel and Abid performed long rallies and powerful shots. In the first set, Aqeel faced stiff opposition from his opponent before winning 6-4. But Aqeel started the second set authoritatively and did not let his opponent play clear and won 6-1, taking the title for the fifth time in a row. Sarah Mehboob, who just returned to the national circuit after getting married, claimed the women’s singles title when she overpowered feisty Norwegian Malik 7-5, 6-2. Sarah took another women’s doubles title when she, along with Noor Malik (WAPDA), defeated Mariam Mirza and Zahra Suleman 6-3, 6-2. Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Fayyaz Khan defeated Israr Gul (KP Police) and Arif Feroze 6-1, 5-7, 10-8 to take the senior 50 plus doubles crown. Abdullah Adnan won the under-18 boys title by outsmarting Sami Zeb 6-0, 6-4. The under-18 doubles title was claimed by Ahmad Nael/Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who defeated Hamid Israr/Hasam Khan 4-1, 4-2. The girls under-18 title was won by Zahra Suleman (LGS Defense), who defeated Ashtafila Arif 6-3, 6-1. The under-16 boys’ title went to Bilal Asim (SICAS), who defeated Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-0. The under-14 boys title was earned by Ahtesham Humayun, who defeated Asad Zaman 6-4, 3-0 (rtd). The under-14 boys’ doubles title was claimed by Ahtesham Humayun/Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who defeated Asad Zaman/Shehryar Anees 4-1, 4-1. The boys/girls under 12s final was won by Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who defeated Omer Jawad 7-6, 3-6, 10-7. In the boys/girls under 12 doubles final, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Zohaib Afzal Malik defeated Nabeel Ali Qayum and Abdur Rehman 1-4, 4-0, 10-6. Abdur Rehman defeated Hajra 4-2, 4-1 to win the Boys/Girls Under 10 title. The under-8 gold medal was won by Mustafa Uzair Rana, silver by Aiman ​​Rehan and bronze by Ahsan Bari. The gold medal under 6 was won by Ayesha Iqbal, silver by Daniyal Afzal Malik and bronze by Mamoon Bari. Former Pakistani captain and legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas graced the occasion as the main guest, while Pakistani tennis champion Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was the guest of honour.

