Sports
Gophers end regular season with victory in Maryland
The Golden Gophers (20-8, 15-5 Big Ten) were led by sophomores outside Jenna Wenaas, who had 17 murders and a career-high 21 digs. Airi Miyabe had 16kills and four digs while Stephanie Samedy counted 15 kills, 15 digs and five blocks. On her return to College Park, Katie Myers posted four kills and a team-high eight blocks.
With the win, Minnesota is now 17-0 all-time against Maryland, including 14-0 under Hugh McCutcheon.
As a team, Minnesota batted .173 with 59 kills, four aces, 96 digs and 13 blocks. Maryland (19-13, 7-13 Big Ten) hit .104 with 46 kills, nine aces, 78 digs and 17 blocks. Sam Csire led the Terrapins with 14 kills and 11 digs.
Set up breakdown:
Set 1: In fact, the two teams were dead for most of the first set, trading the first 22 points before a 4-1 Maryland run took the home team to 15-13. The Gophers would react and score eight of the next 11 points to rise 21-18. Airi Miyabe had a few kills on the run while Samedy and Shaffmaster had one each. However, the Terps would answer with a 4-1 run to put the set up at 22. A block from Samedy and Husemann gave the Gophers another lead at 23-22, but it would prove to be their last lead of the set. UMD answered by scoring the last three runs of the set 25-23. Minnesota hit .125 in set one with 32 digs and three blocks, but UMD hit .089 with four blocks.
Set 2: Maryland jumped out to an early 7-4 lead before the Gophers reacted with five of the next seven points to narrow the lead to 10-9. The Terps would get a few points to lead 13-11 before Minnesota’s sensational 7-0 gave the visitors an 18-13 lead. Miyabe had three straight kills to put her team on the lead before a trio of UMD offense errors and a solo block from Samedy made the high point of the run. The Terps would fight back and go on a 5-1 run to narrow Minnesota’s lead to 19-18 and force a timeout from Coach McCutcheon. Maryland would pin it at 20, 21 and 22 before a kill from Miyabe put the Gophers back at 23-22. They finished the set, 25-23, got a solo block from Shaffmaster and a final kill from Miyabe to end it. The Gophers hit .188 in set two with 15 kills and a few blocks, while Maryland hit .094 with 13 kills and four blocks. Airi Miyabe led all players with seven kills on set.
Set 3: Like the first two sets, the third was extremely competitive from the start. The two teams were tied at 9-9 before a 4-0 Terrapins run gave them a 13-9 lead for their biggest of the set. The Gophers would narrow the lead to two at 15-13 after a combo block from Myers and Shaffmaster and a kill from Wenaas, her 11th of the night. The Terps would answer with three of the next four points to lead 18-14 before a 3-0 Gophers run narrowed the lead to just one and forced the home side into a timeout. Consecutive kills by Samedy and Wenaas helped Minneosta climb back into the set. After Maryland’s run, Minnesota went on to another run, this time a 4-0 spurt to go up 21-19 and force another Terrapins timeout. An ace of CC McGraw and a block from Myers and Samedy helped to swing the momentum toward the ‘U’. The Gophers would close the set with a 10-2 run after trailing 18-14 to win, 25-20.
Set 4: Minnesota started quickly in set four and rose 5-2 on three fantastic swings from Miyabe and Samedy. Maryland would narrow its lead to one 5-4 before a 4-1 Gophers run put some distance between the two teams. Rachel Kilkelly had two aces in the run to provide an early set of dampening. The Terps would narrow the lead to four more times in set four, but couldn’t get any closer as the ‘U’ proved too much to handle the entire stretch. Minnesota led a whopping nine at 21-12 in set four after Samedy scored her 14th kill of the match. A block from Myers and Shaffmaster helped the Gophers close set four, 25-16, and the game, 3-1. The ‘U’ hit .441 in the final set with 15 kills and 15 digs, while Maryland hit .303 with 10 kills and 10 digs.
remarkable:
-The Gophers are all-time 17-0 against Maryland, including 14-0 against the Terps under coach McCutcheon. In those 14 matches, 11 of them were decided in three sets, including the September 26 matchup at the Pav.
-Minnesota earned its ninth 15+ Big Ten season win in 10 years under coach McCutcheon. They have only once (2014) finished worse than 15-5 under coach in conference play.
-The Gophers play in their 26th all-time NCAA tournament next week, including the ninth in 10 years under Hugh McCutcheon.
–Jenna Wenaas counted 21 digs, breaking her previous record of 19 vs. Nebraska on October 30.
–Stephanie Samedy had 15 kills and 15digs to earn her 21st double of the season.
–Melanie Shaffmaster a total match-high 49 assists with 14 digs and four blocks.
–Airi Miyabe had 16 kills, including seven in the second set, to lead the Gophers back from an early 1-0 deficit.
