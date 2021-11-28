As the focus on the rise of the US grows, cricket in China remains a work in progress

Cricket in China needs a spark. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

In the wake of the recent era-defining International Cricket Councils (ICC) board meeting, the US reaffirmed its status as the bearer of global sports ambitions.

Cricket, a British sport traditionally confined mainly to Commonwealth countries, has been trying to break new ground for some time now and it’s not surprising that administrators have become entangled in the world’s largest sports market, much to the chagrin of some neglected Associated countries.

The US, long regarded as the sleeping giant of cricket, will partner with the West Indies to organize an accelerated timetable for the 2024 T20 World Cup, due to the ICC’s much-hyped bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

It all means that this decade the US will become something of an epicenter on and off the pitch in a remarkable transformation after being considered a laughing stock for years.

There was, however, a time when China, a largely forgotten cricket country, was embraced with almost equal enthusiasm by the sports decision-makers.

From a strategic point of view, the US and China were the two target markets. The US was #1 and China was #2, Tim Anderson, the ICC’s 2010-16 head of international development, told me.

We had to demonstrate the return on investment. Having more competitive teams on stage, which is what we’re seeing now, but it was also about how the emerging cricket market could impact the sport’s global economy.

Tim Anderson visited China to promote and develop cricket.

In the mid-2000s, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is basically the ICC’s Asian office but has its own revenue streams, considered China a special project according to Aminul Islam, who at the time was an ACC development officer who focused heavily on China. With foresight and resources, cricket entered the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and was regarded as a success marked by the Chinese women’s team finishing fourth.

It was hoped it would be a game-changer for a country with no cricketing tradition, relatively modest numbers of Commonwealth expats and notorious bureaucratic hurdles that thwart the ICC’s plans to have permanent staff there.

“China was different from the US in that regard,” said Anderson, who now runs a sports consulting firm. But China is also a big market and has enormous global power. There were some geopolitical opportunities between China and India, Pakistan and Australia that can be explored through cricket.

“There had been a push to get international cricket between Full Members there.

The ACC created 200 Level 1 coaches and targeted universities to increase the popularity of crickets. Women, in particular, took up cricket more quickly and with easier paths to a rapid rise in the rankings, there was hope that a successful national team could inspire a generation.

The women’s team has always been very good. They could become something like Thailand, Anderson said, noting Thailands remarkable increase in women’s cricket who recently apparently has been hindered by the bureaucracy of the ICC.

Meg Lanning, captain of the Australian cricket team (l) talks to the Chinese national team in Shanghai.

Even though the women’s national team is still on the 26e in T20 there are currently no big talks about cricket in China. Forget visions of being a world power, Chinese cricket has hardly any visibility. The Chinese Cricket Association, which has been a member of the ICC since 2004, doesn’t even have a website and seems shrouded in mystery as some sort of shadowy organization.

It led observers on the ground to fear that cricket has stalled in China and that the ICC has lost interest in its once pet project.

They point out that the men’s team is ranked 86th out of 90 in the T20 ranking and the unused Guangzhou cricket ground, the showpiece at the 2010 Asian Games, is confirmation of its sad slide and wasted potential.

Islam, who is now the regional development manager of the ICC Asia, admitted that cricket had grown slowly in China, but said its development took place through 21 universities, where it is recognized as an official sport under the curriculum.

One million students know the game and play it at least once a week, says Islam, the former Bangladesh captain who speaks fluent Mandarin. There are about 2000 top players from high schools and universities. Nine regions have been introduced to cricket.

The Chinese women's team still has a respectable ranking.

With cricket returning to the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, a beautiful $20 million stadium is being built in the capital of Zhejian province, which could legitimately attract top-class international cricket in the future, according to Islam. But Shanghai, the glitzy global financial center, is destined to be the home of crickets in China.

Shanghai has the highest number of cricketers, Islam said. It’s an international city and it makes sense that the cricket base is there. Shanghai to Hangzhou is only an hour away. Ultimately, we will look for land and build an (internationally recognized) land in Shanghai.

It all sounds promising at the grassroots, but cricket undoubtedly needs more exposure in a competitive sports landscape as rivals pour into the lucrative Chinese market. In this difficult environment, support from the Chinese government is crucial and there has been no cricket so far, but that could all change amid the $3 million Olympic bid.

Administrators hoping for the crickets to expand to places like China had long pushed for participation in the Olympics but were rejected by the reluctant powers of India and England. But with the board finally on the same page, cricket could be unlocked in a country like China where Olympic sports are prioritized.

If cricket came to the Olympics, it would change the dynamics for the sport in China, Anderson said. Qualifying China for a World Cup or cricket as part of the Olympics would be one thing.

Once it’s at the Olympics, the whole face of Chinese cricket will change, Islam agreed. Olympics would free up a lot of resources from Chinese authorities for cricket.

With momentum building towards the Olympic bid for crickets, private promoters are watching China with renewed interest.

If the Olympics take place, franchise cricket competitions could take place in China, said Haroon Lorgat, the former ICC chief executive turned T10 cricket lawyer.

The veteran South African manager is leading the growth and development of T10 – an unofficial 10-over per side format through global competitions such as the ongoing tournament in Abu Dhabi.

But gaining a foothold in Hong Kong, which has a cricket tradition and is considered a top associate nation, could be the first step towards China.

Cricket has a strong tradition in Hong Kong.

“A T10 competition is easier to establish in Hong Kong, which has grounds and facilities, but that could spark interest in China and perhaps places like Guangzhou, Lorgat said. T10 is undoubtedly a better vehicle to enter new markets. because it is easier to play multiple games a day, it could spark interest among young people in China.

Cricket has made great strides in conquering its American dream, but China looms as a far greater obstacle to legitimizing the ICC’s goal of unleashing this sport far beyond its Commonwealth origins.

China is growing and could help the perception of crickets worldwide, Islam said. Without China, you can’t say this is a global game.