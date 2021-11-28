Altmaier Reaches Puerto Vallarta Open Semifinals





PUERTO VALLARTA/STARNBERG, November 27, 2021 Daniel Altmaier of Germany has booked his place in the semifinals of the $52,080 Puerto Vallarta open. The second favorite of the award-winning ATP Challenger 80 hard court tournament in Mexico overcame a set deficit to defeat the American-American teen and reigning USTA Boys’ 18 National champion Zachary Svajda 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 on Friday night at the Parque Parota. Altmaier fired nine aces and took 78 percent of his first service points to win at two hours and 38 minutes. After two victories on home soil in Braunschweig and Ldenscheid on clay earlier this season, the world number 100 from Kempen is looking for his first ATP Challenger title on hard court. Two weeks ago, Altmaier finished second from Christopher Eubanks at the Knoxville Challenger. Next up in Puerto Vallarta is number 5 seed Michael Mmoh. The 23-year-old Florida resident passed by Kaichi Uchida of Japan 7-6 (7), 6-3 in one hour and 53 minutes. Tabilo leads top half of the draw In the top half of the draw, Alexander Tabilo showed a solid performance against the eighth seeded Japanese Tatsuma Ito, winning 6-2, 6-2. The No. 3 from Chile took advantage of five of his 10 breakpoint chances to continue after one hour and 12 minutes. Tabilo will play next time Yosuke Watanaki of Japan, which benefited from the retirement of top seed Pablo Cuevas. Watanaki led 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 when the 35-year-old Uruguayan was forced to stop playing with hip problems. In Saturday’s double final, the best seeded Mexicans Hans Hach-Beul and Miguel Angel Reyes Varela will record it Gijs Brouwer from the Netherlands and Reese Stalder of the United States. The Puerto Vallarta Open earned Tournament of the Year accolades in both 2018 and 2019. During the week in the popular holiday destination, the event provided the players and their companions the opportunity to meet some very special guests.

