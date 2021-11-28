No. 15 Penn State Sweeps Iowa Into The Regular Season Finale





Next game: vs. NCAA first round 2-12-2021 | Not yet known UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball closed the regular season on Saturday with a 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-19) win over Iowa in a Big Ten game at Rec Hall. The Lions are now waiting to see their opponent and first round site in the 2021 NCAA tournament. They head into the postseason with 20-10 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten. They have won at least 20 games in all 43 seasons under head coach Russian Rose excluding the 2020 COVID-19 abridged season, the Hawkeyes finished their season 6-24 overall and 4-16 in the conference. Penn State hosted massive offensive nights from three players, two of which were among the nine players honored for Senior Night. Senior Kaitlyn Hordo hit .484 with 16 kills and six blocks, while senior Joni Parker finished with 12 kills on .478 strokes and added 11 digs for a double-double. sophomore Allie Holland joined Hord with a dominant try in the middle, totaling eight kills on .800 strokes and three blocks. Hord’s 14th kill of the match gave her 1,000 for her career. She reached the milestone just one night after recording her 500th career block in a game against Minnesota. Joining Hord and Parker in the group honored for Senior Night were: Gabby Blossom , Keatan Broughton , Katie Clark , Jenna Hampton , Erika Pritchard , Adanna Rollins and Sophie Muren . Blossom and Hampton had their usual spot in the starting lineup, posting numbers that matched what they’ve had all season, which allowed them to take the All-Big Ten honors. Blossom recorded a double-double with 48 assists and 10 digs, leading the team to a 0.312 success rate. Hampton led all players by 18 counts in the three-set game. Rollins also started and counted six murders and eight digs. Walls came off the bench and had a service run that proved crucial in the second set. She came in with Penn State leading 14-12 and the Lions scored four straight runs with her on the line to lead 18-12. The run included a kill by Rollins, back-to-back kills by Hord, and a combined block by Hord and Blossom. As it turned out, Penn State needed that 4-0 run and six-point lead. Iowa fought back to send the set to extra points. Hord and Rollins came through with back-to-back kills to give the Lions a 28-26 set win and a 2-0 lead in the game. Iowa was led by Courtney Buzzerio, who hit .385 with 17 kills. Amiya Jones and Hannah Clayton finished with eight kills apiece. Penn State improved to 56-0 against Iowa in a series that began in 1991. The Lions are 29-0 against the Hawkeyes in games played at Rec Hall.

