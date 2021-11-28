Sports
India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin to become Test cricket’s top wicket taker in 2021
Indian star spinner R Ashwin overtook Pakistani pacesetter Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the top wicket taker in test cricket in 2021 in the ongoing first test against New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin becomes top wicket taker in test cricket in 2021 (PTI photo)
HIGHLIGHTS
- R Ashwin has become Test cricket’s top wicket taker in 2021
- Ashwin now has 41 wickets in 2021 in the game’s longest format
- Ashwin passed Wasim Akram in the list of best wicket takers in Test cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin’s record run in Test cricket continued as the Indian off spinner surpassed Pakistani pacesetter Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the highest wicket taker in Test cricket in the calendar year. With 41 wickets to his name, Ashwin Shaheen has overtaken Afridi on the list.
Ashwin hit the milestone with Will Young’s wicket during the ongoing India-New Zealand test match at Kanpur. Ashwin outsmarted Young for 89 and broke the opening partnership of 151. Afridi is also currently in action in Bangladesh, where Pakistan is playing a test match as part of a two-game series.
India vs New Zealand 1st day of testing 3: Report | Highlights
Ashwin also went over Wasim Akram’s career tally of 414 wickets in the list of top Test wicket takers when he removed Kyle Jamieson in the final Day 3 session. Ashwin has now taken 415 Test wickets in 80 matches.
Ashwin made his debut in 2011 against the West Indies and has taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his Test career, along with 7 ten-wicket hauls in one match. Ashwin has a better bowling average than most of the bowlers above him in the highest wicket taker lists.
R Ashwin rounds out the New Zealand innings, knocking out the visitors for 296.#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/9OZPrsh0Tm pic.twitter.com/LRAslLXnzP
ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2021
New Zealand, which reacted to India’s first innings total of 345, was all out for 296 on day three of the first test in Kanpur on Saturday. Tom Latham scored the highest score for the tourists with 95 and his opening partner Will Young contributed 89.
India took a 49-point lead for their effort as left arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62), broke five wickets to become the most successful bowler for the hosts, while Umesh Yadav (1/50), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/57) scalped one wicket each.
With Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal steadfast, India reached Stumps at 14/1 and led New Zealand by 63 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing series opener in Kanpur.
Also read | India vs New Zealand: Axar Patel joins elite roster of bowlers with 5th 5th wicket haul in 4th Test
Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/r-ashwin-highest-test-wicket-taker-in-2021-overtakes-wasim-akram-shaheen-afridi-1881537-2021-11-27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]