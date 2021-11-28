India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin to become Test cricket’s top wicket taker in 2021

India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin becomes top wicket taker in test cricket in 2021 (PTI photo)

Ravichandran Ashwin’s record run in Test cricket continued as the Indian off spinner surpassed Pakistani pacesetter Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the highest wicket taker in Test cricket in the calendar year. With 41 wickets to his name, Ashwin Shaheen has overtaken Afridi on the list.

Ashwin hit the milestone with Will Young’s wicket during the ongoing India-New Zealand test match at Kanpur. Ashwin outsmarted Young for 89 and broke the opening partnership of 151. Afridi is also currently in action in Bangladesh, where Pakistan is playing a test match as part of a two-game series.

Ashwin also went over Wasim Akram’s career tally of 414 wickets in the list of top Test wicket takers when he removed Kyle Jamieson in the final Day 3 session. Ashwin has now taken 415 Test wickets in 80 matches.

Ashwin made his debut in 2011 against the West Indies and has taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his Test career, along with 7 ten-wicket hauls in one match. Ashwin has a better bowling average than most of the bowlers above him in the highest wicket taker lists.

New Zealand, which reacted to India’s first innings total of 345, was all out for 296 on day three of the first test in Kanpur on Saturday. Tom Latham scored the highest score for the tourists with 95 and his opening partner Will Young contributed 89.

India took a 49-point lead for their effort as left arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62), broke five wickets to become the most successful bowler for the hosts, while Umesh Yadav (1/50), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/57) scalped one wicket each.

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal steadfast, India reached Stumps at 14/1 and led New Zealand by 63 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing series opener in Kanpur.

