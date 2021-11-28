Jeff Duncan: 2021 Was The Football Season Of Hell For Louisiana, And It Can’t End Soon Enough | Jeff Duncan

My first year with the Times-Picayune was 1999, and it was arguably the worst season in the history of modern Louisiana football.

LSU went 3-8, finishing last in the SEC West. Gerry DiNardo was fired after LSU lost at home to an unranked Houston team in Week 10.

Tulane went 3-8 that year, finishing last in Conference USA.

A few weeks later, I joined the Saints beat in time to beat their Dallas Cowboys 31-24 outage on Christmas Eve. It would be the culmination of an otherwise forgettable 3-13 season. Ten days later, Tom Benson fired Mike Ditka and I did my second coaching quest.

The memories of that lost year have come to my mind many times this season as I saw the founders of Saints, LSU and Tulane on the football field.

I don’t need to tell anyone that this has been hell season for Louisiana football.

At the college and professional levels, there was little to get excited about unless you’re a fan of the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns or the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, who carried the torch 10-1 and 8-3 respectively in Saturday’s games. for the Pelican States football reputation.

Otherwise, it was a grim year on the roster. The most depressing football season since, well, 1999.

The Saints have already lost more games than in the past four seasons. Barring a major turnaround in form, they are on track to experience the worst season of the Sean Payton era.

Even in their lesser years, the Saints have managed to stay competitive well into December. They’ve only played a handful of irrelevant games during that period. Throw out the 2005 Katrina season and the Saints have never finished worse than 7-9 for 21 years. That’s a remarkable range of competitiveness in a competition driven by parity.

But the run could end this season. The Saints are in their first run of four losses since 2015 and their injury-riddled roster is devoid of attacking playmakers. They may rally during the easy-to-use stretch run, but right now it looks like a lost season.

LSU has done no better. Whatever happens in the Texas A&M game, LSU will finish with the most losses since 3-8 in that grim 1999 season. The Tigers are confident they will finish last in the SEC for the first time since 1999. western division. A dubious history to say the least. And Ed Orgeron paid the price with his job.

Tulane also secured a last place in the American Athletic Conference. De Groene Golf has had Willie Fritzs’ worst season as head coach for six seasons. Depending on how the Wave fare against Memphis, it will either end up with its worst record since 2015 (3-9) or 2012 (2-10).

The news hasn’t been much better for the rest of the state. Nicholls State (6-5) was the only other school to have a winning season. Grambling and Louisiana Tech have already fired their head coaches after disappointing campaigns of 3-7 and 3-8 respectively that came in on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe (4-7), McNeese State (4-7), Northwestern State (3-8) and Southern (4-6) all had seasons they would just as soon forget.

If you’re counting, that’s three winning seasons for the state’s 11 Division I football programs.

In a state that celebrates football, along with crawfish, oysters and snoball as the four main seasons, this is a daunting development.

Face it, we don’t have much to feel good about these days. With the recovery from the hurricane, the cancellation of the pandemic, rising crime rates and dysfunctional local government, it’s been a while since the good times have arrived here.

Right or wrong, we rely on football to cheer us up in Louisiana. And 2021 has let us down a lot. As football seasons go, this one can’t end soon enough.

Well, at least we have Zion and the Pelicans to take our minds off.