Top tennis official still ‘concerned’ about Peng Shuai’s whereabouts, ability to speak out





The head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) remains “deeply concerned” about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and her ability to “communicate freely, openly and directly” after she claimed she was sexually assaulted by a former senior official of the Communist Party. Peng, a three-time Olympian and former top doubles player, has disappeared from view following her allegations against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a social media post on Nov. 2, which was quickly deleted by Chinese authorities. “[WTA chair and CEO] Steve Simon has contacted Peng Shuai through various communication channels,” the association said in a statement on Saturday.[Simon] sent her two emails, in which it was clear that her answers had been influenced by others. “He remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and decided not to contact him again by email until he was satisfied that her answers were her own, not hers. The WTA remains concerned about her ability to communicate freely, openly and directly.” A week ago, Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he had spoken to Peng via video call. The IOC has not released a transcript, saying only that Bach reported saying she was healthy. The IOC has released a photo of Bach talking to Peng via a video screenshot. The IOC said in a statement that Peng “appeared to be doing well” and said she had asked for privacy. The IOC has not explained how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to host the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights group critical of IOC Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak. Human Rights Watch has criticized the IOC for cooperating with China’s propaganda department in arranging talks with Peng. The IOC has previously not intervened in other human rights issues clouding the upcoming Winter Olympics, claiming it should be neutral. “The IOC has moved from being silent about Beijing’s appalling human rights record to actively cooperating with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of expression and ignoring alleged sexual assault,” said Yaqui Wang, a researcher for Human Rights Watch. Simon has threatened to withdraw WTA events from China unless he gets clear answers and assurances that Peng will speak out. It is the first sports organization to publicly oppose China, which provides vital revenues to other sports organizations such as the IOC and the NBA. The whereabouts of 75-year-old Zhang, the man accused by Peng, has not been reported. He has not spoken publicly about the incident. About three years ago he resigned from the powerful seven-member Standing Committee of the Politburo.

