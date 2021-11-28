Hiring president hockey operations logical first step for Canadiens

MONTREAL — While the Montreal Canadiens were in Pittsburgh, winning just the sixth time in 23 games this season, most of the action worth seeing took place off the ice.

It started before the game even started, when our very own Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Central that the Canadiens had been given permission by the New York Rangers to speak with former general manager Jeff Gorton.

While Gorton – along with President John Davidson – was impulsively fired from the Rangers last May by owner James Dolan, he had signed a contract extension just 14 months earlier. Since he is on the Rangers payroll to this day, the Canadiens had to ask permission to talk to him about possibly hiring him.

That’s the detail.

Here’s the meat: Shortly after Friedman reported this, reliable sources suggested to us the job Canadiens owner Geoff Molson Gorton can offer as president of hockey operations.

Then, just 15 minutes into the first period of what turned out to be a 6-3 win over the Penguins, thanks to 47 saves Jake Allen made and three empty goals they scored, the athletic Scott Mellanby reported Saturday after resigning as assistant general manager of the Canadiens for seven seasons. The team then confirmed this bomb in the second period via a press release.

Mellanby was one of the first people to hire CEO Marc Bergevin after he was appointed in 2012. The former NHL veteran, who transitioned into a management position with the Vancouver Canucks before spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues, was initially named director of player personnel in May of that year. Two years later he was promoted to AVA.

In that role, Mellanby was Bergevin’s most trusted advisor. His strong work alongside the Montreal GM has been recognized outside of this market by several teams as he has been considered and interviewed for other GM positions in recent years.

The last time that happened was last January, when the Penguins wanted to fill their front office.

But Mellanby pulled out of Pittsburgh’s GM race to stay with the Canadiens.

As for why he decided to leave the organization at this point, Friedman said, on the 32 Thoughts segment that aired during the second intermission of the Canadiens game on Hockey night in Canada, painted a picture that matched one that was put up to us moments after the news broke.

We all believe that Marc Bergevin would not return as CEO after this year. It would be this year, and that would be all, Friedman said. I believe he recommended Scott Mellanby as his successor, or to play an important role in the organization. I think there have been talks between Scott Mellanby and property to play a major role and I believe it has changed lately and recently Mellanby was informed that he will not be given that position and that the Canadiens will be in another direction.

Sources suggest the direction could be to name Gorton as president of hockey ops — or an unspecified role over GM — and perhaps do so as early as Sunday.

But nothing has been confirmed on that front, and no one in the Canadiens organization is commenting on it.

What seems abundantly clear at this point is that big changes are afoot in Montreal.

This was expected to be the case when Molson chose not to renew Bergevins’ contract before the start of the season. It only became clearer when the Canadiens failed to win more than two games in October, and now it’s a foregone conclusion as they have the worst record in 23 games of a season in their 111-year history. .

It is widely believed that Bergevin, the Montreal native who is in his 10th year as a Canadiens GM, will be replaced by someone who speaks French. Our sources have indicated that this is a condition Molson sets before hiring Bergevin and from which he does not wish to deviate.

What would be a departure from the owners philosophy would hire a hockey operations president to serve under him.

That would be a smart move for many reasons, and since that role wouldn’t be nearly as public as GM or coach, naming someone with Gorton’s experience would be a logical first step in cleaning up the hockey operations department and hiring new people. .

Gorton made his start in the NHL with the Boston Bruins when he was hired as a scout. Eight years later, he rose to assistant GM and then took the GM job on an interim basis after Mike OConnell was fired in 2006.

It was then that Gorton was in charge of what many consider to be the most successful draft in Bruins history – picking out Phil Kessel, Milan Lucic and Brad Marchand and trading Andrew Raycroft for Tuukka Rask.

Before relinquishing his role to Peter Chiarelli and resuming his role as AGM in July of that year, he signed Marc Savard and Zdeno Chara as free agents.

After Gorton was fired as an AVA in Boston in 2007, he was immediately hired as a pro scout by the Rangers. And on July 1, 2015, he took over from Glen Sather as general manager – the role he fulfilled admirably, especially in executing the rebuilding that puts them well-positioned forward, until Dolan shocked the hockey world, firing him and Davidson. spring.

Still, with over 20 years of experience in various management positions in the NHL, 53-year-old Gorton fits the bill as a suitable candidate to oversee Canadiens’ hockey business. That he’s likely to hire a first-time GM — given the French criteria needed to fill the role — makes his experience all the more valuable.

If it isn’t Gorton, Molson would be wise to hire someone with a resume decorated as such to help revamp Canadiens’ records. With the trade deadline looming in March and the Canadiens likely to land in the top 10 — if not first overall — in a draft they’re hosting in 2022, much of the planning needs to be done now.

Despite Molson’s deafening silence since the start of training camp, it’s now clear he understands. Hence all the off-ice action on Saturday.