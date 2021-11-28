Phoenix Suns beat Brooklyn Nets for 16th straight win, 1 win away from tying team mark





NEW YORK, NY — Moments after winning their 16th consecutive game, they heard the Phoenix Suns clapping and screaming in honor of their last win as they headed to the dressing room for visitors to Barclays Center. “We run New York!” a member of the Suns team could be heard in the hallway. The Suns (17-3) completed a road sweep of the New York teams on back-to-back nights and came within one win of tying their franchise’s longest winning streak with a 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The win came one night after the Suns defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Now Phoenix will try to match the franchise’s record 17 win streak set in 2006-07 when it hosts Golden State on Tuesday. The Warriors (17-2) currently hold the best record in the league. “I’m looking forward to it,” said Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored 30 points. “Evidently [it is] no game to make or break it. No playoff game. But we know it’s going to be an energetic game. Two best records in the NBA. It’s going to be a fun, high-intensity game.” The Suns led by a whopping 22 points against the Nets, who started this season with championship expectations. The Nets (14-6) managed to get in seven with 2:31 to go, but Brooklyn missed three straight shots to allow Phoenix to walk away with the win. Kevin Durant scored 39 points and James Harden had a triple-double with 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. But Phoenix’s defensive standout Mikal Bridges helped the Nets point guard go 4-for-15, including a 0-for-6 attempt from behind the 3-point arc, to go with seven turnovers. Harden acknowledged Bridges’ physical defense but also admitted that he is still trying to strike a balance between when he should be more of a goalscorer and distributor with Kyrie Irving and not with the Nets. “Honestly, I’m trying to figure all that out now,” Harden said. “I’m trying to figure out when to score, when to be a playmaker, when to attack, when to do a little bit of everything. “It was a little hard, especially since — from whatever — but it was a little hard [and] I’m just trying to figure it out.” It’s still early days, but the Suns look like a team that has figured out how to take the next step after making it to the NBA Finals last season. “It would be nice,” said Suns point guard Chris Paul of matching the franchise’s longest winning streak on Tuesday. “Of course everyone knows that the ultimate goal is to win a championship, but if you don’t enjoy the small wins over the regular season, what do you do?

