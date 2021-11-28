Abid Ali stands tall with tons as Pakistan reaches 203/4 at lunchtime





Pakistan has the batting moment going into day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Pakistan is chasing Bangladesh’s first innings score of 330 all out, starting at 145 with no loss. Follow Sunday live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK first test here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND LIVE) 11:30 AM IST: Day 3 Lunch It’s lunch on day 3 and Bangladesh has done everything right today. In the morning session 31 overs were bowled, with 58 runs from Pakistan losing 4 wickets. The only good thing that has happened for Pakistan so far is Abid Ali’s 4th test barrel. 10:00 AM IST: Taijul strikes again Taijul Islam is back in action. He takes his third wicket in the match, sacks Fawad Alam for 8, caught by Liton Das. Bangladesh is currently at the top. Pakistan 182/4 Another bites the dust and this time it is Captain Babar Azam. Mehidy Hasan bowls straight, Babar goes back, tries to get him past skid, but the ball crashes on the stumps. Babar goes for 10. Pakistan 169/3 10:13 AM IST: Magic Figures Century No.4 for Abid Ali in tests. He waves Taijul Islam for a double square leg and then takes off his helmet to enjoy the appreciation. Pakistan 157/2 10:10 AM IST: Ali approaches ton Abid Ali plays the cautious game here in Chattogram. The opener, starting with a nightly score of 95, has played 28 balls for just three runs today after Pakistan lost two wickets in the first left of the day. Pakistan 155/2 9:30 AM IS: Bangla strike Bangladesh could not have wished for a better start to the day. Debutant Abdullah Shafique (52) and Azhar Ali are eliminated in the first over, both LBW of Taijul Islam. Pakistani 146/2. Babar Azam comes in the middle Day 2 on Saturday clearly belonged to Pakistan. The Bangladesh batsmen ran out of gas after starting the day at 253 to four. Veteran batter and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who started at age 82, was unable to complete his century as Bangladesh experienced a middle-order collapse. Mushfiqur (91) and Liton Das (who added just one run to his overnight 113) were unable to continue their partnership as Pakistani bowlers tested the Bangladesh batsmen by bowling in good areas. Bangladesh lost three wickets for 23 runs and just a challenging knockout of 38 not out took the home side past the 300 mark. Bangladesh’s hopes of making a substantial total were thwarted by fast bowler Hasan Ali, who took 5 for 51. Ali’s sixth five-for was well completed by his new ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned 2 for 70 and medium pacemaker Faheem Ashraf, 2 for 54. Pakistani openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique, who were unbeaten at stumps on Saturday, will have to be careful on Sunday morning. Ten wickets have been dropped in the morning sessions and if that period can be won, Pakistan, trailing 185, could be in a good position. Abid Ali is seven runs away from his fourth century.

