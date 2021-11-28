How the Semifinals Round Went in Class 5A, 4A, and 3A – The Denver Post





Class 5A No. 1 Valor defeated No. 4 Grandview, 37-6. The Eagles (13-0) advanced to a championship rematch with Cherry Creek, the program’s third title game in four years, behind the legs of four-star racing Gavin Sawchuk and a secret weapon on the attack. Sawchuk had touchdown runs of 8, 10 and 2 yards in the first half, and Jordan Norwood added hasty scores of 2 and 3 yards in the runaway victory. Norwood, a Liberty recruit, came into the game with just one carry on the season, but now looks set to be another offensive threat for an Eagles team that had little trouble scoring. QB Liam Szarka gave Grandview a glimmer of hope in the second quarter with a 29-yard scoring run that drew the Wolves (10-3) within eight runs, but that was all they could muster. No. 2 Cherry Creek defeated No. 3 Legend, 48-14. The two-time defending 5A champion Bruins (11-2) made their fourth straight trip to the title game with a commando appearance against the Titans. QB Christian Hammond connected on two touchdown passes to Ky Oday, who also had a 99-yard kick return TD, and future Ohio State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick even came into action with a 2-yard TD after recovering from a fumble. A Titans attack that came in on Saturday averaging 37.3 points per game was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Bryce Vaz found Brecken Reiser on a halfback pass. Legend (11-2), who took one more score after that, fell to the 5A semifinals for the second season in a row. Class 4A No. 5 Erie defeated No. 1 Montrose, 29-28. Blake Barnett ran for a touchdown, pitched for another and scored on a two-point conversion in the last five minutes to send Erie (13-0) to the 4A title game for the second time in five seasons. The second quarterback got the Tigers on board early with a 15-yard TD pass to Aidan Achtziger before Montrose (12-1) took control with four of the game’s next five TDs. Running back Blake Griffin scored the last two on 1- and 5-yard runs to give Montrose a 28-14 lead early in the fourth inning. But Barnett kicked off the unlikely comeback after hitting the end zone from a yard with just 4:02 left. The Tigers then recovered the ensuing onside kick, Jaylen Klickna pulled in a 10-yard TD pass to pull Erie within a run, and Barnett ran in the game-winning conversion. Montrose’s desperate drive was quelled as Caleb Theisen recovered a fumble at the next possession. No. 7 Chatfield defeated No. 3 Pine Creek, 28-21. Jake Marschall scored from 2 yards with 33 seconds left, his second touchdown of the game, to lift the Chargers (10-3) to their first 4A title game in 20 years. Running back gave Zion Hill a 21-14 lead with 41 seconds left in the top half on the second of his two hasty touchdowns. But Chatfield’s defense held the Eagles (10-3) scoreless in the last two quarters. Freshman Brock Narva found the end zone on a 15-yard run with 8:31 left in the third quarter as the Chargers tied the score to 21, where it remained until Marschall’s exploits secured Chatfield’s second consecutive upset of a top-three seed. Class 3A no. 5 Mead beat No. 1 Roosevelt, 38-20. The Mavericks scored 31 straight points between the second and fourth quarters to turn a 14-7 deficit into a stunning surprise for the program’s first-ever trip to the 3A title game. Gavin Garrettson got the point started with a touchdown pass to Sean Medlock, who made it 14th tied just before halftime. Medlock put the Mavs (10-2) ahead with a long scoring run early in the third quarter, and Evan Morris and Garrettson closed TD runs around a field goal as Mead suffered a 37-7 loss to Roosevelt (12-1 ) avenged on October 8, denying Roughriders’ bid for a second straight 3A championship game appearance. No. 3 Fort Morgan defeated No. 2 Lutheran, 23-21. Brandon Marquez scored three field goals, including the winner of the game with 1:03 to go, and Frank Ortega’s interception on the ensuing Lutheran drive sealed it as the Mustangs secured their first title game in 13 years. Ortega and Briggs Wheatley scored touchdowns to give Fort Morgan (11-1) a 14-7 lead after a quarter. Lutheran QB Clayton Jacobs ran in a touchdown with 7:50 left in the third quarter, then found Ryan Allen for a TD to give the Lions a 21-20 lead just before the fourth. But the Fort Morgan defense held out after that, holding Lutheran under 35 points for the first time all season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/27/chsaa-state-football-semifinals-results-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos