HighSchoolOT’s All-State Girls Tennis Team for Fall 2021 Season





HighSchoolOT’s second annual all-state girls tennis team features the best players from all state leagues, including 21 returning rosters. There is a first, second and third team with 12 players each (or twice the size of a usual lineup), and an honorable mention for six players. Players were selected based on their all-year singles. Doubles played no role. The NC Independent Schools Athletic Association and NC Home Educators Athletic Conference do not have individual state championships, so in-season competition was the most important factor for those players. The NC High School Athletic Association has individual championships in singles and doubles. Players are listed in alphabetical order within each team, along with tennisrecruiting.net rankings (if applicable) and their listed WL record in this season’s singles (note: many of them were incomplete). Marvin Ridge scored the most players with four: two in the first team, two in the third team. HighSchoolOT’s Girls Tennis All-State Team first team Name, School (year) — Recruitment Ranking (if applicable), NCHSAA Finishing (if applicable), Listed Singles WL Olivia Corcoran, Green Hope (sophomore) — 4-star, 4A singles runner-up, 24-3 (lost to Gehrig, Viets, Izod)

Maggie Gehring, Charlotte Catholic (senior) — 4-star, 4A singles champion, 13-0

Reagan Harris, Southeast Guilford (senior) — 3-star, 4A singles quarter-finalist, 10-1 (lost to Izod)

Sophia Harris, Charlotte Christian (freshman) — 4-star, 11-0

Madison Hill, Jay M. Robinson (Sophomore) — 3-star, 2A singles champion, 12-0

Julianne Izod, Apex Friendship (Sophomore) — 4-star, 4A singles semifinalist, 14-4 (lost to Corcoran 4x)

Caroline Myers, Hopewell (senior) — 2-star, 4A singles state qualifier, 12-1 (lost to R. Harris)

Mary Grace Rennard, Asheville Trailblazers (freshmen) — 5-star, 3-0

Avery Sager, Marvin Ridge (senior) — 3-star, 4A double champion, 19-0

Reese Sager, Marvin Ridge (freshman) — 5-star, 4A doubles champion, 19-1 (lost to Gehrig)

Samantha Slowik, Jordan (sophomore) — 4-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 10-2 (lost to Corcoran, Gehrig)

Ava Tan, Charlotte Catholic (senior) — 3-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 12-2 (lost to Corcoran, A. Sager) second team Name, School (year) — Recruitment Ranking (if applicable), NCHSAA Finishing (if applicable), Listed Singles WL Mia Caruna, Leesville Road (freshman) — 4A singles state qualifier, 14-4 (lost to Corcoran, Khullar, Slowik, Catino)

Sophia Catino, New Hanover (freshman) — 3-star, 4A doubles quarter-finalist, 15-1 (lost to Lee)

Maddie Fowler, Independence (senior) — 3-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 7-3 (lost to Myers, Gehrig, Lee)

Jill Gruber, Millbrook (sophomore) — 4A doubles runner-up, 15-6 (lost to Khullar 2x, Mast, Viets, Caruna, Lee)

Sophie Khullar, Enloe (senior) — 4A singles state qualifier, 7-1 (lost to Celeste Davis to Cardinal Gibbons)

Brooke LaFrenz, Pinecrest (junior) — 3-star, 12-1 (lost to Corcoran)

Fear Lee, Heritage (sophomore) — 4-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 10-2 (lost to Gruber, Corcoran)

Rennie Liu, Boszicht (second year) — 3-star, 3A singles quarterfinalist, 15-1 (lost to Strickler)

Clara Mast, East Chapel Hill (sophomore) — 2-star, 4A double state qualifier tournament, 10-6 (lost to Slowik 2x, Gruber, Izod, Caruna, R. Sager)

Ella Strickler, Carrboro (junior) — 3-star, 3A singles runner-up, 18-1 (lost to Wolgemuth)

Alexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard (senior) — 3A singles champion, 13-1 (lost to Carver)

Brianna Viets, Cary (sophomore) — 3-star, 4A singles state qualifier, 11-1 (lost to Lee) third team Name, School (year) — Recruitment Ranking (if applicable), NCHSAA Finishing (if applicable), Listed Singles WL Brooke Bieniek, Cape Fear (junior) — 3A Doubles Champion, 15-3 (lost to Mast, Liu, McKinley Battle of Rocky Mount)

Emma Carver, North Lincoln (freshman) — 2-star, 3A singles semifinalist, 20-5 (lost to Valentine, Liu 2x, Wolgemuth, Strickler)

Sabrina Grewal, Research Triangle (senior) — 3-star, 2A singles runner-up, 8-3 (lost to Strickler, Pursley, Ariana Mohan of Green level)

Chloe Harrington, North Nash (senior) — 1-star, 3A singles quarterfinalist, 14-1 (lost to Carver)

Cameron Jones, Arendell Parrott (senior) — 2-star, 4-0

Jeslyn Pratiknjo, Marvin Ridge (sophomore) — 2-star, 4A singles state qualifier, 20-0

Olivia Pursley, Hendersonville (junior) — 2A Singles Semifinalist, 11-2 (withdrawn from one match plus lost to Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover)

Andersen Schubert, Pine Lake Prep (senior) — 2A singles quarterfinalist, 9-1 (lost to Grewal)

Faith Valentine, Lake Norman (freshman) — 4A Doubles Quarterfinalist, 9-3 (lost to R. Sager, Volk, Myers)

Miera Volk, Hough (junior) — 4A Doubles Semifinalist, 8-3 (lost to Schubert, Myers, R. Sager)

Merritt Wilson, Marvin Ridge (junior) — 2-star, 4A singles qualifier, 21-0

Olivia Xiao, East Chapel Hill (senior) — 2-star, 4A doubles state qualifier, 16-1 (lost to A. Sager) Honorable Mention Name, School (year) — Recruitment Ranking (if applicable), NCHSAA Finishing (if applicable), Listed Singles WL Caroline Adkins, Fike (sophomore) — 3A Doubles Semifinalist, 19-0

Tara Martin, East Surry (junior) — 2A Doubles Semifinalist, 14-0

Anne Mason Moore, Myers Park (sophomore) — 2-star, 10-4 (lost to Volk, R. Sager 2x, eliminated in another match)

Jacy Noble, South Stanly (senior) — 1A singles champion, 10-3 (lost to Hill 2x, Ally Nielson of Piedmont)

Nousha Tehrani, Cary Academy (junior) — 8-3 (lost to S. Harris, withdrew from two other games)

Anna Torstrick, Charlotte Country Day (freshman) — 2 stars, 14-5 (lost to S. Harris 2x, Gehrig 2x, Tehrani) Repeat selections for all states (21): Gehrig, Avery Sager, Hill, Corcoran, Tan, Rennard, LaFrenz, Wolgemuth, Strickler, Liu, Khullar, Gruber, Viets, Fowler, Mast, Wilson, Grewal, Schubert, Tehrani, Harrington. Repeat first team selections: Gehrig, Corcoran, Tan. More about this

