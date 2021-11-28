Global Table Tennis Show Comes Alive At ITTF 2021 World Championships





Global table tennis stars continue to make their presence felt as the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals enter the quarterfinals at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. With players from all continents qualified, the ITTF has already achieved one of the key objectives of its Strategic Plan 2018-2024. This is the result of the work of the High Performance and Development (HPD) departments to enable talented athletes and coaches to reach their potential by refining the identification, selection and development of talent in each continent. Players from Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Asia are expected to continue to illuminate the historic event being staged in America for the first time in its storied history. While the Asian and European players have not disappointed with their stellar performances, their challenges on the international stage are now constantly being challenged by emerging superpowers from around the world, making table tennis a truly global sport. African table tennis continues to shine as Quadri Aruna became the African continent’s first player to make the final eight at the World Table Tennis Championship. It means a lot to me, he said, especially to Nigeria and all of Africa. Table tennis is growing very fast in Africa. Now we have multiple players in the Top100. American Kanak Jha also proved that he could beat anyone in his day. The 21-year-old American is part of the new generation of rising stars destined to lighten up the competition in the table tennis world. He is the first American player to reach this level since 1959. Although fellow Pan-American Adriana Diaz failed to qualify for the quarter-finals, she achieved her best finish at this World Cup by reaching the round of 16. The first female table tennis player to represent Puerto Rico on the Olympic podium hopes many will follow her path. I want to move the sport forward, get more people to play and bring even more people to my sport, she said after her game. Brazilian Hugo Calderano, who won his first international title at WTT Star Contender Doha in September and is currently in fourth place, will become the first Brazilian to reach the quarter-finals. Polona Cehovin, ITTF High Performance and Development Director, is delighted to see her team’s work bearing fruit. The ITTF offers support to the athletes, coaches and affiliated associations in various ways, with the ultimate goal of further developing table tennis worldwide from grassroots to elite level. We have significantly enriched the High-Performance field with over 90 scholarship holders worldwide, and the Continental program portfolio is much more diversified today. While the quarter-finals of this year’s World Championships truly demonstrate the universality of table tennis, the ITTF will do its utmost to drive new initiatives and ultimately grow the sport globally. (ITTF)

