The aftermath of a turbulent week at Halas Hall





The bears were last week Far too familiar. The chaotic episode exposed Halas Hall for all its dysfunction, but it would hardly make the top five Bears weeks/moments of shame. The Bears are so bad at this they don’t even know how to play the victim, a misreport of Nagy’s firing so badly they set off a firestorm, then congratulating themselves on overcoming a distraction they themselves had so typical fueled. And in the aftermath, the same question hovered over a franchise that is constantly torturing itself on every issue involving public relations: Do they have any idea how bad they looked? Who or what is responsible for Bear Week? Team Chairman George McCaskey, as he has no one with any expertise in football or management as ultimate authority in Halas Hall. This is why the Bears need a president of football operations, someone who not only understands football but is also an expert in management and public relations. General manager Ryan Pace did not intervene, presumably because he is not the ultimate authority. Like so many problems in Halas Hall, it starts at the top. Absolutely great. Did Matt Nagy handle it right? Nagy’s attitude throughout the episode was exemplary. He was never itching for the barrage of pointed questions and answered them all to the best of his ability. But that’s consistent with his approach throughout his tenure, including the tricky quarterback scenario this season. Who is most responsible for bear season? Matt Nagy. As admirable he’s been as a CEO commanding respect from his players through good times and bad, Bears fans would happily trade him for a grumpy, argumentative, antagonistic SOB whose offense scores a ton of points. Nagys’ struggling offense puts him most to blame for another disappointing season. Will Nagy last for the rest of the season? Why or why not? It depends on. If that’s Ryan Paces’ call, he’ll probably make the change before Week 17, when he can get to the front of the line for available assistants from other teams. If George McCaskey and team president Ted Phillips are cleaning the house or at least the floors below it, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they waited until the end of the season. What will be Bears’ last record? 6-11. The Bears are missing some key players and needed a last second field goal to beat the scoreless Lions. They can grab a contender at the right time and cause an upset, but it’s unlikely there will be four or five of them. If I owned the Bears for the next six weeks, my master plan would be: To go completely out of the way and put minority owner Pat Ryan in charge of hiring a football operations president who would have authority over every facet of the franchise. I would let Philips handle the new stadium, but I would insist that all football decisions should only be made by football people.

