See photos as Pewamo-Westfalen football tops Lawton for the Division 7 state championship





DETROIT, MI — Pewamo-Westfalen defeated Lawton, 14-10, to claim the MHSAA Division 7 championship title on Saturday, November 27 at Ford Field. RELATED: Pewamo-Westfalen beats Lawton to win 4th Division 7 state football title since 2016 Dak Ewalt’s 35-yard touchdown run with 5:50 to play was the difference in the game. At halftime the game was tied at 7-7. Lawton took his first lead on Ethan ODonnel’s 43-yard field with 10:06 remaining before Ewalt scored the game-winning TD just over four minutes later. Both teams went into the game undefeated. Lawton made it to the finals for the first time in school history. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer and J. Scott Park stood on the sidelines to capture all the action, atmosphere and celebration. Click here to see all the pictures from the game or to buy prints. Read more at MLive.com: Chelsea’s Lucas Connection sparkled with record-breaking performance in D4 state’s latest win MLive Picks Winners for All High School Soccer Championships at Ford Field Michigan High School Football – How to Watch the State Finals | Live stream info, tee times Associated Press High School Football Standings Ranking for 2021 in Michigan Hudson captures third football state title with 14-7 win over Beal City in Division 8 final Chelsea’s Nick Fisk Named Michigan High School Football Player of Week from Playoff Semifinals Lawton superfan painted the city blue during the Blue Devils run to the state finals The Southwest Michigan town of Lawton is poised for the biggest football game in high school history

