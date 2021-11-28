'If Novak Djokovic wants to play on the tennis tour...', says legend





Carlos Alcaraz lived a season as a protagonist, showing everyone his immense talent. The young Spanish tennis player won his first ATP tournament in Umag, reached the top 40, played in the quarter-finals at the US Open after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and earned the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. Alcaraz will be part of the Spanish Davis Cup roster and will try to access the quarter-finals of the historic team event with his teammates. Sergi Bruguera has decided to summon Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers. In recent hours, however, Bautista Agut has announced that he will not participate in the competition due to a stomach problem. He is replaced by expert Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Recall that Spain was included in Group A along with Russia and Ecuador. “Had I been told at the beginning of the year that I would have played such a season, I would not have believed it. It was a year of learning, full of experiences. From Melbourne to Milan, I’ve had good times, bad times and I learned a lot,” Alcaraz said in a new episode of Players Voice (Eurosport). “I played against Rafael Nadal in Madrid, Alexander Zverev in Acapulco, Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon. It was important to end 2021 by winning the Next Gen Finals. This year I learned to deal with emotions and to regulate myself .” I understood that in the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York. It’s true that the match against Gaston in Paris was tough for me, with the whole crowd against, but the next time something like that happens to me, I already know how to handle it. When Novak Djokovic told me what I had done was incredible, I didn’t believe it.” Boris Becker responds to Djokovic Boris Becker has revealed he “cannot imagine” Novak Djokovic not playing at the 2022 Australian Open because of his love for the sport. The German, who coached Djokovic from 2014 to 2016, claimed that the world No. 1 must adhere to the rules regarding vaccination that is mandatory to play in the event. “I can’t imagine he won’t play in Australia,” said Becker. He loves the sport too much for that, he loves tennis history too much for that. He wants to achieve 21 Grand Slam victories. Australia is his best Grand Slam. He has already won there nine times. 10th time? He says it’s his personal decision whether to get vaccinated or not,” Becker continued. “It’s nobody’s business. I agree with him on that. But if he wants to play on the tennis tour – and we also have this discussion about [Bayern Munich footballer] Joshua Kimmich – then you just have to play by the rules. That means you must be vaccinated in order to play. That goes for Djokovic, that goes for Kimmich and that goes for every athlete who is at home in their respective sport.”

