Electronic Table Tennis Exam System Approved by ITTF Board of Directors – UKTN

The board of directors passed the Table Tennis Review (TTR) proposal at its November 27, 2021 meeting in Houston, Texas, giving players the right to review a referee’s decision whether or not they deem it inaccurate.

Effective immediately, the TTR may be used and will become effective when a player appeals against a decision by a responsible match official on a matter of fact. By using high-precision technology, current laws and regulations can be better implemented.

TTR immediately reiterates the circumstances that led to a decision to be reviewed. The replay will be judged by a video contest official, who has the authority to override the original decision based on the evidence.

The ITTF has always put players first and is committed to continuously improving their gaming experience through consultation and innovation.

New committee chairmen

The board of directors has also appointed the chairmen of the following committees:

Equipment Committee: Rita Bsaibes

Media Committee: Arne Madsen

Para Table Tennis Committee: Constantina Crotta

Rules Committee: Rudolf Sporer

Committee for Sports Science and Medicine: Miran Kondric

Referees and Referees’ Committee: Werner Thury

Veterans Committee: Reto Bazzi

Additional members have been appointed to the following committees:

Finance and Audit Committee: Ludiwine Arpino and Robert Brophy

Integrity Council: Enric Ripoll-Gonzalez and Ruedi Brnnimann

Granada will host World Skydiving Championships in 2022

The ITTF board of directors also voted Granada, Spain, as the host city for the 2022 World Parachuting Championships in two rounds of voting. The Andalusian city has a long tradition of table tennis and is the birthplace of seven-time Paralympian Jos Manuel Ruiz.

The tournament will run from November 7-13, 2022 and will consist of singles, doubles and mixed doubles. For the first time, Class 1 and Class 2 women will compete in two different events.

The working papers of the ITTF Board of Directors are available here.