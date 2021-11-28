Three Syracuse takeaways football 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh

The Syracuse Orange saw their hopes of extending the season into the bowl area abandon them this year as the Pittsburgh Panthers came in the Carrier Dome Stadium and left with a 31-14 win. The loss puts the Orange at 5-7 on the season and out of balance.

Syracuse’s violation is consistently inconsistent.

Garrett Shrader and the attacking unit are about as streaky as you can get. Shrader had 59 yards passing in the first drive, that’s more than against Louisville and almost as many as he had NC state matchup. The rest of the first half, the second half’s run included all the things we wanted from this offense, pace, pump forgeries, accurate throws and a touchdown. The drives between the first and that were the opposite of that. It’ll never be known if that’s a Shrader thing, a Gilbert thing, or something that no one has any idea about, but the streakiness was definitely apparent.

At halftime, Orange Sean Tucker had run 10 times for 29 yards and Shrader had run 11 times for a total of 1 yard. Pitt spent most of the night covering the Syracuse run game, making sure their best weapon in Tucker didn’t come into play. The combination of the defense called out by Pitt and the play of the Syracuse line in the run block game really didn’t help anyone on the ground. That said, if you don’t plan to perform your best threat, giving him a swing pass in space seems like a great idea. Unfortunately, Tucker only got 15 touches in the game in total, and only 4 of those came in one way or another in the second half.

The line also repeatedly kept the violation out of manageable situations. In the first half there were back-to-back third downs that Darius Tisdale, then Matthew Bergeron gave up poor outside speed sacks. As time ran out in the fourth, Tisdale allowed himself to be beaten by his man again outside, losing his hips and beating his man at Shrader.

Coach speaking: Operate the controlables.

Penalties and strange decisions also led to some situations for the attacking side of the ball. At one point they were called out for back-to-back unsportsmanlike behavior on Kalan Ellis and Darius Tisdale, really killing any chance of getting anything on offense to answer Pitt’s second touchdown. Another point, the team accepted a delay of the game in the third and long term, and set up a point with 1:03 left and two timeouts left? Seems like a strange choice to me.

Early in the second half, Stefon Thompson came up with a great sack, but it was pulled back on a facemask, eventually leading to a touchdown reception for Gavin Bartholomew. Duce Chestnuts’ big pick was returned and left the attack on the five, rather than kneel for a touchback. That led to another Pitt score after the punt.

Late in the game when Orange had to put up points, there was little to no sense of urgency from Garrett Shrader at the line of scrimmage. There were numerous times when he bagged where throwing the ball would have been appropriate. All in all, the game management wasn’t the worst the Orange has shown this year, but it wasn’t nearly great. Combine that with an offensive game plan that went in all directions, and the night was long.

This defense kept Pitt relatively under control.

Tony Whites’ defense appeared at the start and forced a four and out. Continued with a few solid checks, until Pitt decided to punch the ball in the belly and force a response from the unit. Overall, they had a solid first half with the number 17 team in the country having just 14 points and 152 yards, giving up just a small dime over the top to Jordan Addison and the sustained drive ending with a Rodney Hammond touchdown. The first half was as you would expect from the defense. Kenny Pickett was kept relatively in check with just 209 yards on the day, although that included 4 touchdowns.

Mikel Jones (17 tackles), Marlowe Wax (10 tackles) and Stefon Thompson (10 tackles) all looked good on the day, although the game was much more porous on the inside than in weeks past. It may have been an overcorrection for the holes on the outside of the past few weeks, leaving that seam open. It’s also possible that Pitts line opened up holes that allowed Hammond and Davis to hit the seams well en route to 50 and 79 yards, respectively.

Swing passes and tight-end seam routes hit consistently, either by putting linebackers on an island, or isolating 6-foot-6 tight ends against the secondary Syracuse, which is a matchup the Orange was sure to lose. All in all, the defense kept Pitt within four of their lowest points total of the season, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Orange in the game.