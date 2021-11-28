View | What happened to Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai?

A video about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s revelations about sexual assault and her ensuing disappearance.



Top Chinese tennis player Peng Shuais’ allegations of sexual assault by the former deputy prime minister of China have sparked heated discussions in the country.

Despite many people speaking out since 2018, China’s Me Too movement has been largely suppressed by authorities.

Cases against prominent personalities in universities, the media and large companies usually come to light through social media posts, but information is usually swept away or restricted.

However, Peng Shuai’s case is the first accusation against the highest levels of party leadership.

Who is Peng Shuai?

For more than ten years, 35-year-old Peng Shuai has been a household name in China.

Born in the south-central Hunan province, Peng rose quickly on the Chinese youth tennis circuit.

Today, she is arguably one of the country’s most famous tennis players of all time.

Peng became a national icon for her achievements in the doubles and became the most decorated Chinese athlete in that format.

Despite all her success on the field, Peng kept a very low profile.

What were Peng’s revelations?

On the night of Nov. 2, Peng posted on Sina Weibo, the Twitter-like social media site used in China, stating that she had been sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli.

In an emotional post, she shared how 10 years ago, when she was 25, Zhang, then 65, and his wife invited her home before he attacked her.

She then went on to share how they then embarked on a years-long affair, until Zhang broke it off when he was promoted to the party’s highest body, the Politburo Standing Committee, in 2012.

He resumed the affair three years ago.

She said in the message that she had no evidence for her claims, but added that she was determined to tell the truth.

Who is Zhang Gaoli?

Zhang was a member of the Politburo Standing Committee for five years,

This is the ruling party of China, the Communist Party of China’s highest body.

As a member of the Politburo, Zhang was once one of the most powerful people in China.

As an economist by training, he was Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018.

He also spoke as Xi Jinping’s special envoy at a UN climate conference in 2014.

Since retiring in 2018, Zhang has stayed out of the limelight.

What was the reaction to Peng’s message?

Peng’s note was censored half an hour after publication.

But by the next day, it had become a huge topic of conversation, despite massive censorship blocking all searches for the name Pengs

Even tennis searches were blocked for a while.

As the China Digital Times noted, the post was only shared 1,000 times in the 34 minutes it was uncensored.

But after it was removed, it was searched for 67,49,000 times and screenshots were shared by internet users.

When those were blocked, reversed screenshots were posted to evade censors.

After speaking out, Peng, who has a large list of sponsors and endorsements in China, now faces an uncertain fate.

Has Peng gone missing?

The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai started trending on Twitter after Peng was not seen for more than two weeks after posting her allegations on social media and concerns arose about her whereabouts.

Several tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, have spoken out in support of Peng.

The UN and the US asked for proof of Peng’s whereabouts.

The Women’s Tennis Association had revealed that it had not reached Peng after reaching out to her repeatedly.

Peng first appeared in public over a weekend when she was spotted at a tennis tournament in Beijing.

She then appeared at a dinner party with friends the next day.

Photos and videos of the events were published by journalists from the Chinese state media and by the organizers of the tournament.

But they have done little to allay the concerns.

In a statement following the videos, WTA chairman Steve Simon said he was happy to see the videos released by Chinese state media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing, but he remained concerned about Peng.

A video call was arranged between Peng and the president of the International Olympic Committee.

But the WTA said it is not addressing or alleviating its concerns about her well-being.

China said on Tuesday that the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai had been maliciously stirred up.