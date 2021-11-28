BC Women’s Hockey crashes out of Smashville, swept by Colgate & Mercyhurst

Boston College Womens Hockey has had a disappointing season so far (especially lately), and all the trouble from the past month seems to be coming down on them this weekend at the Smashville Showcase in Nashville, TN. The Eagles fell to #8 Colgate 2-1 . on Friday for losing 4-2 on Saturday to Mercyhurst, dropping their season-record to 8-7-0.

At first glance, this doesn’t look like it’s going to be a particularly catastrophic weekend. Losing 2-1 to a ranked team after being tied late in the 3rd period is in itself just another example of that is just sport. Even Mercyhurst’s record of 12-5-2 is pretty solid and a 4-2 loss would normally just be your garden variety’s frustration in a vacuum. The problem, however, is that BC’s habit of being badly beaten by their opponents this season has intensified to a bizarre level this weekend and is a huge red flag for the rest of the season.

The first game against Colgate was certainly the worst effort of the weekend, and probably of the season, and yet the Eagles almost wiped out the miracle thanks to the frenzied efforts of goalkeeper Abbey Levy. After a penalty goal early in the first period (given by a BC player who covered the puck in the crease), Levy was almost perfect for the rest of the game. Out of nowhere, the Eagles tied the game in the third period before the Raiders finally got one past Levy to take the 2-1 win. The number of shots? A farce from 57 (!!!) to 22, that’s almost certainly the biggest single game disparity in at least a decade.

Saturday’s game against Mercyhurst was marginally better in shots at 51 to 26 (if you want to call that better), but play somehow turned out well as BC felt further away from a win than against Colgate. Mercyhurst scored early and the Eagles hunted for the rest of the game. The Lakers scored a second goal to lead 2-0 in the first inning, and BC got it back a minute later. Mercyhurst scored another in the second to lead 3-1 before the Eagles reacted immediately again to come back to 3-2. But right at the start of the third, the Lakers scored again to make it 4-2, and BC had no answers from then on.

So what’s going on? The weekend was an extension of what had been going on all season, but was magnified by playing tougher competition. BC’s young defense struggled to control the game, struggled to get out of the defensive zone and struggled to get the puck to their forward sticks, and as a result had to lean on goalkeeper Abbey Levy to make miraculous stops to end the game. maintainable range.

The offense was able to score occasionally, but not nearly enough to keep the game competitive given how few and how rarely they were able to gain sustained puck possession. With the teams best defender, Cayla Barnes, playing with Team USA in the lead up to the 2022 Olympics, and their second best defender, Hadley Hartmetz, no longer with the program due to BC’s vaccine mandate, the inexperience on the blue line is obvious. noted with the Eagles against decent competition.

The season is already almost half way through and there won’t be many chances for BC to return to the overall battle for the national tournament in the future. Some help is on the way in the second half, with Robert Morris transfer Michaela Boyle in January adding a nice score boost, but the teams’ ability to do damage in the Hockey East tournament and some hardware win, will fall squarely on the development of the first and sophomore defending during the winter break.

However, there are still a few games to go before the team can regroup over the holidays. Three road games against struggling Maine and Vermont give the Eagles a chance to get back on track. The Eagles head to Orono next Friday and Saturday for two games with the Black Bears.