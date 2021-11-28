My election as ITTF VP an endorsement of Nigeria’s progress in table tennis, says Oshodi

Wahid Enitan Oshodi recently made history as the second Nigerian to be elected vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). In this interview with TheCable’s REMI SULOLA, Oshodi talks about his electoral success, what the win means for him, what he hopes to achieve in the new position and his plans to improve the quality of the game in Africa.

How high did you rate your chances when you first decided to run for ITTF Vice President?

The plan to join came from the promptings of many people in other federations that I had worked with and worked with in the ITTF over the years. Our hosting and organization of several events in Nigeria had shown that we had the necessary skills to grow our sport. Many African federations believed that I could help at the highest level and so we went ahead with our plans.

How does your victory feel?

A bit overwhelming to be honest. We had done our homework and there was a fantastic unity within our continent and this encouraged our friends around the world to support Africa’s two candidates. We were hoping to win, but it was really heartwarming to gauge so many numbers. It was really a confirmation of the work we have done in the sport over the years.

What improvement in African table tennis do you plan to achieve with your new position?

Two big plans are youth development and the creation of top events across the continent. Africa has a lot of fantastic young players and we need to help them develop their skills and become top players. We’ve been doing this for a while, but this position will help tremendously in finding resources to help these young boys and girls in their development. We must continue to produce top events that will attract the best players to Africa.

There has been a shortage of young female Nigerian players in recent years. What is the cause and how can this be remedied?

The NTTF has a lot of work to do in that regard. There are several issues that argue against playing girls. We are lagging behind Egypt, Algeria and some other countries. The NTTF is working hard to accelerate the development of some of the young girls we discovered during our tournaments earlier this year. There is no way around it. We need to start creating more play opportunities for these youngsters at a young age. This helps the coaches in drawing up programs for their development. The NTTF is on the right track, but more money needs to be found to do this work.

Table tennis players from Nigeria often complain that there are not enough leagues to keep them at the level necessary to compete with their peers around the world. What is being done to change this?

These are problems to fund the game locally. The federal and state governments cannot fund all events, so we have to work harder to find alternative funding for competitions. Only in this way can we develop our own events. Financing is difficult due to the economic situation, but the federation needs to find more partners who can help sponsor our events and the player training. I think we’re going to see more as the economy starts to improve.