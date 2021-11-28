Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, First Test, Day Four

Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel talks about India’s opportunities and challenges on their own turf.

Live updates from day four of the opening test between the Black Caps and India at Green Park in Kanpur.

Lunch report:

Some more Tim Southee magic gave his side a glimmer of hope in the first Test against India and left New Zealand wondering what could have been.

A double wicket girl in Southee’s second over on the fourth morning in Kanpur saw the Black Caps begin to cherish the possibility of a first test win in India since 1988.

But with the hosts managing to advance to lunch at 84-5 and extend their lead to 133 runs, history is already beginning to count against Kane Williamson’s side.

Only five touring teams have ever scored more than 133 in the fourth innings to beat India at home, the most recent being South Africa in 2000.

And given the way the New Zealand batsmen – apart from openers Tom Latham and Will Young – struggled against India’s three-pronged spin attack in their first innings, any possible chase on a spinning Green Park circuit would be extremely difficult.

The Black Caps are already set to suffer a mid-order collapse on day three, which saw them fall from 197-1 to 296 all-out, as it looked like it would revise India’s 345 for much of the innings.

New Zealand may also be wondering if they’ve done a good job on their team selection.

Because while nine of the tourists’ 10 wickets were taken by spinners in their first innings, it was a different story with the ball in their own hands.

Southee and Kyle Jamieson have taken 12 of the 15 Indian wickets so far and two of the other three came as Ajaz Patel bagged the tail in the first innings.

Patel struck again today, but in the two innings, New Zealand threw more than 50 overs without giving the ball to Will Somerville.

The 37-year-old off-spinner, who was playing his fifth test, finally got a crack shortly before lunch after bowling cleanly but unsuccessfully in 24 overs of the first inning.

And voluntarily starting a test in India with only one established spin option would have been extremely risky from the Black Caps, which would have been a major burden for rookie Rachin Ravindra, who has sent 10 overs into the test so far.

But Williamson could have been forgiven for throwing a few longing glances at Neil Wagner in the pavilion, as it was once again Southee and Jamieson’s show in today’s first session.

It started in the seventh over when Jamieson – who had become the fastest New Zealand bowler to 50 test wickets last night – delivered a short ball that Cheteshwar Pujaragloved down the leg side.

Patel then proved the exception to the sailors’ rule when he trapped Ajinkya Rahane up front, before introducing Southee and taking the lead.

The 32-year-old, who claimed a 13th five-wicket bag in the first innings, struck immediately and watched in terror as Shreyas Iyered his first delivery through an empty first slip.

Southee went on to bat the bat of both Iyer and Mayank Agarwalin across his opening — then hurled the match into his second.

First he got one to squeeze from Agarwal who shoved a smart catch to Latham, then he sent Ravindra Jadeja off for a duck with a full throw that fell in from the wide angle, reducing India to 51-5 .

But first innings centurion Iyer (18no) and Ravi Ashwin (20no) saw their way through to lunch and left New Zealand with a bit to chew on.